Pepe Heimer’s Massive 1,000 ETH Prize Pool Is Driving a Sales Army Movement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meme world just got a lot more serious. Pepe Heimer, the first memecoin powered by AI-driven yield optimization, has officially crossed the $20 million mark in its presale. This milestone makes it one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Investors and meme enthusiasts are now looking toward the confirmed October 17 listing date, when PEHEM will debut on seven top-tier exchanges at once — a scale rarely seen in the memecoin space.





With the launch date approaching, the presale is now in its final phase. Once it ends, there will be no second chance to buy PEHEM at the current price.

Max Your $PEHEM Gains

Pepe Heimer is giving holders tools to better understand their potential returns. The new ROI Calculator and Price Listing Chart use real-time market data, with a focus on Ethereum’s performance since Pepe Heimer is built on Ethereum Layer 2.

These tools also consider community sentiment, presale growth, and past market trends. By entering your PEHEM balance, you can instantly see your estimated USD value at launch — based on actual market numbers, not guesses. This gives every holder a clear and equal view before the big day.

1,000 ETH Auction — Rewards for the Referral Kings

The 1,000 ETH Auction Event runs for 10 weeks. Each week, 100 ETH is shared among the Top 10 referrers, ranked by the number of successful purchases made through their referral links. The more active your referrals, the bigger your share. Leaderboards reset every week, so everyone has a new chance to win.

How to Join: Joining is simple. Create your referral link, share it, and encourage others to purchase through it. Weekly rankings are updated on the official site, so you can track your position. Start now at pepeheimer.io .

Pioneering Features on the Horizon

Soon, Pepe Heimer will release demos for Gem Fission and Atomic HeimerFi. These features combine AI-powered asset management with gamified yield strategies, aiming to deliver both entertainment and earning potential. Early previews suggest they will help Pepe Heimer stand out from the many other meme tokens on the market.

With over $20M raised, a confirmed multi-exchange listing, advanced holder tools, community rewards, and a presale about to close, Pepe Heimer is ready for launch. The choice is clear: get in before October 17 or watch from the sidelines.

About Pepe Heimer

Pepe Heimer is the first memecoin integrating AI-driven yield optimization, built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. The project combines meme culture with advanced financial tools, giving holders both entertainment value and data-backed trading insights. With a strong community and innovative product pipeline, Pepe Heimer is redefining what’s possible in the memecoin space.

Website | X (Twitter) | Facebook | I nstagram |

Telegram Channel | Telegram Group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf8668ad-28d0-4f41-8b0c-87a3e3032b8e