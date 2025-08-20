OneMedNet Adds 2.7M Annual Cardiovascular Studies, Expanding Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), announced the addition of 85 cardiovascular centers and data sources, expanding its Cardiovascular network thereby positioning OneMedNet as one of the largest providers for Cardiovascular Real-World data.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the world’s leading cause of death, responsible for approximately 19.8 million deaths in 2022, accounting for roughly 32% of all global mortality1. Economically, the burden is staggering: CVD drives an estimated $320 billion annually in the United States alone, and more than $1 trillion globally each year in direct healthcare costs and lost productivity2.

Such pervasive health and financial pressures make OneMedNet’s enriched multimodal cardiovascular data network ideally suited for pharmaceutical and insurance sectors. For drug developers, this real-time, expansive data offers deeper insights into disease progression, treatment responses, and outcomes—fueling more efficient, evidence-based R&D and accelerating the development of novel therapeutics.

This expansion enhances OneMedNet’s network, delivering de-identified cardiovascular imaging, diagnostic reports, and electrocardiograms (ECG) at unprecedented scale and clinical depth to life sciences companies, AI developers, and medical device manufacturers, with data that is continually updated to reflect the latest clinical insights and advancements.

The addition of these new sites solidifies OneMedNet’s position as the premier source for high-quality, regulatory-grade cardiovascular RWD, fueling innovation, supporting clinical evidence generation, and improving patient outcomes through the most robust ecosystem in the industry.

“By combining de-identified cardiovascular imaging, structured reports, and ECG signals from this vast network, we’re providing real-world clinical insights that accelerate innovation in diagnostics, therapeutics, and AI model development. This is the clinically rich, longitudinal data the industry has been demanding—and we’re delivering it at scale, with continual updates ensuring the most current and relevant information,” said Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet.

World Health Organization Cardiovascular Disease – https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-%28cvds%29 World Heart Federation 2025 Report - https://world-heart-federation.org/resource/world-heart-report-2025/

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

