Best Day Brewing Adds to Core Brew Lineup with Galaxy Ripple IPA

SAUSALITO, Calif , Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Day Brewing, America's fastest-growing non-alcoholic craft beer brand, is excited to announce its fan-favorite Imperial IPA style brew, Galaxy Ripple, is officially joining the brand’s flagship NA beer lineup.

The second rotational beer that Best Day has brought back as a core beer due to consumer feedback and demand, Galaxy Ripple is an out-of-this-world Imperial IPA with tropical notes and made with Galaxy Hops. This complex beer’s bright, hoppy aroma and full-bodied malt sweetness are complemented by layered flavors of peach, pineapple, passion fruit and pine. After first making an appearance as a rotational launch at the end of 2024, Galaxy Ripple joins Best Day’s existing award-winning flagship beer lineup of Electro-Lime, Hazy IPA, West Coast IPA and Kölsch.

“The challenge of delivering the full experience of an imperial IPA was one we couldn't resist, and based on the enthusiasm we're hearing from our customers, Galaxy Ripple packs the flavor-punch they're looking for," says Best Day Brewing CEO & Founder Tate Huffard. “The team had a lot of fun developing this brew, because Best Day's here to push the envelope of what's possible in the NA category. I think Galaxy Ripple's popularity speaks really well to our passion for creating award-winning nonalcoholic beers that bring levity and fun to the everyday.”

Best Day Brewing utilizes state-of-the-art technology within their brewing process alongside their unique blends of premium ingredients. By first brewing their beer to full strength and then removing the alcohol in a way that preserves the nuanced aromas and flavors of each beer, Best Day Brewing can deliver a consistent, bold, and full-flavored nonalcoholic beer to drinkers time after time.

Galaxy Ripple will retail for $13.99 USD per 6-pack and will be available for purchase beginning August 20, 2025, via bestdaybrewing.com and in partner retailers nationwide. In addition to Best Day’s four other core beers, Galaxy Ripple joins a summer lineup that also includes two limited-run brews, Yuzu Ginger Sandy and White (which is a collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation).

For more information about Best Day Brewing and to check out their full beer lineup, visit https://bestdaybrewing.com/. Follow Best Day Brewing on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, and launches.

Images: Linked Here

###

About Best Day Brewing

Best Day Brewing is on a mission to pioneer the ‘future of drinking’ and create the world's best-tasting non-alcoholic craft beer. Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of ‘Best Day Yet,’ Best Day crafts exceptional non-alcoholic beer with unparalleled attention to detail and premium ingredients. This synergy empowers consumers to have a freedom of choice like never before, without sacrificing quality or experience, because life is chock-full of moments that deserve a great beer without the booze.

Best Day Brewing's full-flavored range of award-winning craft brews includes Galaxy Ripple, West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors. Best Day Brewing donates at least 1% of its annual sales to 1% For The Planet-approved nonprofits. Available online at www.bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon, as well as in 40 states in 5,000+ retailers, including Whole Foods, Target, BevMo, H.E.B., and Total Wine.

Attachment