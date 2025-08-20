The Provenance Chain™ Network Secures US Patent 12,387,226, Pioneering End-to-End Digital Traceability for Supply Chains

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provenance Chain™ Network, Inc. (PCN), a leader in digital supply chain solutions, announced the issuance of US Patent 12,387,226, on August 12, 2025, for its breakthrough “object story” technology, offering the patented and most advanced platform for trusted, secure, and transparent lifecycle tracking across global supply chains.

The newly granted patent, titled “Object Story to Track Aspects of Object Lifecycle,” describes the comprehensive system for creating, linking, and managing secure data structures that capture critical information about any object—from raw materials and components to finished products, facilities, locations, and workforce personnel. These “object stories” store all events and claims across an object’s lifecycle, validated and protected by cryptographically linked evidence leveraging blockchain and distributed ledger technology. This provides PCN’s customers with endless possibilities of better understanding, managing and securing their supply chains.

PCN is Transforming Trust and Transparency in Modern Supply Chains

With growing demands for supply chain visibility, traceability, sustainability, and compliance, PCN’s patented system delivers trusted digital provenance at every stage:

End-to-End Lifecycle Coverage: Tracks and records claims, evidence, and events spanning origin, custody, consumption, and conversion/disposal for any product, component, facility, entity, or identity.



Tracks and records claims, evidence, and events spanning origin, custody, consumption, and conversion/disposal for any product, component, facility, entity, or identity. Verifiable Claims & Evidence: Enables users and automated systems to add claims and attach supporting evidence—ranging from IoT sensor data to third-party certifications—establishing transparent, tamper-evident data-driven chains of trust.



Enables users and automated systems to add claims and attach supporting evidence—ranging from IoT sensor data to third-party certifications—establishing transparent, tamper-evident data-driven chains of trust. Modular, Recursive Architecture: Object stories are fully recursive, allowing granular tracking at the ingredient, component, product, facility, and enterprise level, enabling comprehensive traceability and flexible multi-party integration.



Object stories are fully recursive, allowing granular tracking at the ingredient, component, product, facility, and enterprise level, enabling comprehensive traceability and flexible multi-party integration. Fine-Grained Access & Secure Integration: Parties can control who sees or modifies each part of an object story, facilitating secure collaborations among manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, consumers, and regulators.



“US Patent 12,387,226 is a milestone moment for The Provenance ChainTM Network and our partners,” said Jeff Gaus, CEO, founder, and patent co-inventor. “Our technology delivers the foundation for the next generation of responsible, resilient, and data-rich supply chains. With this innovation, organizations can address regulatory requirements, prove sustainability claims, respond instantly to recalls and inquiries, and empower consumers with trustworthy product histories—driving real value throughout the extended enterprise.”

Applications Across Industries

PCN’s technology supports broad applications, including:

Supply chain risk management (SCRM) and anti-counterfeiting



Workforce credentialing and verification



Regulatory compliance (e.g., verification of as-built configuration, product inspection/acceptance, contract receipt and review/audit, advanced/additive manufacturing, product recalls, Joint Commission, etc.)



Smart contract execution and value transfer based on verified lifecycle data



This latest patent underscores PCN’s commitment to innovation and is confirmation of its position at the forefront of the digital trust and supply chain transparency revolution.

