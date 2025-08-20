Tallo Leaders Honored with 2025 Emerging Leader Awards

RESTON, VA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTON, Va. – Tallo, the digital career co-pilot that moves individuals age 13-30 from career uncertainty to confident action, is proud to announce that two of its leaders, Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo, and Hannah Bullard, Head of Employer and Workforce Partnerships, have been named recipients of the 2025 Profiles in Leadership Journal Emerging Leader Award. Part of the Stride, Inc. portfolio, Tallo is transforming how students discover and prepare for career opportunities.

The Profiles in Leadership Journal annually honors professionals who are driving impact in their industries through visionary leadership and a commitment to meaningful change. Both Danielsen and Bullard were recognized for their outstanding contributions to career readiness, talent development, and workforce innovation.

“Allison and Hannah are visionary leaders whose passion for bridging the gap between talent and opportunity is inspiring,” said James Rhyu, CEO of Stride, Inc. “Their work at Tallo is transforming the way young people prepare for and pursue their futures. This recognition is a testament to Stride’s commitment to cultivating leaders who are redefining education and workforce readiness for the next generation.”

As CEO of Tallo, Danielsen has championed innovation in workforce development and career exploration. Under her leadership, Tallo has grown to serve nearly two million users, empowering students and job seekers to navigate career pathways and connect with colleges, companies, and communities seeking diverse talent.

“Everyone has a unique skill, interest, or ability, and someone out there is looking for exactly that,” said Danielsen. “At Tallo, we’ve made it our mission to break down the barriers that keep talent and opportunity apart. This recognition reflects the incredible work our team does every day to empower the next generation to find their path and thrive.”

Bullard, who leads Tallo’s Employer and Workforce Partnerships, was honored for her strategic vision, people-first leadership, and transformative impact on how employers engage with emerging talent. She revolutionized Tallo’s employer onboarding model, prioritizing speed, transparency, and long-term value creation. This bold approach has transformed employer relationships and cemented Tallo’s role as a trusted partner in the workforce ecosystem.

“I’m passionate about building systems that create real, lasting opportunity,” said Bullard. “Whether it’s designing impactful programming for students or rethinking how we partner with employers, I’m proud to be part of a team that is helping shape a more equitable future for the next generation.”

About Tallo

Tallo is a free digital career co-pilot that moves individuals age 13-30 from career uncertainty to confident action, providing the tools and connections for lasting success. With nearly 2 million users, Tallo helps individuals discover and explore career options, learn and earn valuable credentials, and ultimately, connect directly with employers to get a job that helps them build a better life. Tallo provides the tools for every step of the journey. Learn more at tallo.com.