Genius Group Sponsors Coinfest Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced its role as Main Stage Sponsor of Coinfest Asia 2025, billed as the World’s Largest Crypto Festival, at Genius City, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia.

Coinfest Asia 2025 takes place from August 21-22, 2025 and is billed as the world’s largest crypto festival. The annual event has successfully brought together over 10,000 participants and more than 200 industry leaders, and has been attended by over 3,000 companies

Highlights of Coinfest Asia 2025 include: Talks and breakout sessions on fintech, Web3 and exponential technology; Tokenize Indonesia Showcase showcasing Indonesia’s projected US$88 billion Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization market; TedX and Blockchain x AI Innovation Zone; Trading Area, IRL Airdrops and product launches.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger James Hamilton, will be speaking at Coinfest on Genius Group’s AI-powered education and Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. He will also be discussing the company’s Genius City model, incorporating the ABCs of the future: AI, Bitcoin, Community within a fully tokenized lifelong learning campus powered by Genius Group’s Bitcoin-based GEMs credit system.

Roger Hamilton said “We are excited to be sharing our Genius City model to the global crypto community at the site of our first Genius City in Bali, and we are pleased to be main stage sponsor at Coinfest Asia. Coinfest Asia is a perfect example of the type of future focused festivals and events that Genius City intends to attract going forward, with investors and entrepreneurs sharing learning, connections and opportunities on the ABCs of the future.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia is an annual event organized by Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN) and Coinvestasi. Recognized as the world’s largest crypto festival, it is where innovation meets adoption. The event has successfully brought together over 10,000 participants and more than 200 industry leaders, and has been attended by over 3,000 companies from a wide range of industries, including Google Cloud, VISA, ByteDance, GoTo, Coinbase, Standard Chartered, Polygon, AWS, Ripple, DBS, and many more. To learn more, please visit https://coinfest.asia/

Forward-Looking Statements

