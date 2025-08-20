X T-shirt Unveils Color-Changing Shirts and Color-Changing Medals for a New Era of Endurance Events

Dongguan City, Guangdong, China, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X T-shirt, the creator of Magic Race Shirts and innovative race medals, is redefining the way endurance events engage participants and sponsors. With apparel and medals that change color in real time during a race, X T-shirt transforms standard race merchandise into memorable experiences that drive excitement, participation, and lasting brand impact.

From the start line to the finish, X T-shirt specializes in race-day products that react to the environment and the effort of participants:

Color-changing shirts that shift hues under sunlight (UV reactive)





that shift hues under sunlight (UV reactive) Color-changing medals that transform in sunlight or under specific conditions





that transform in sunlight or under specific conditions Sweat-activated (hydrochromic) printing that reveals hidden graphics and motivational messages during activity





that reveals hidden graphics and motivational messages during activity Glow-in-the-dark shirts and medals for night races and post-race celebrations





shirts and medals for night races and post-race celebrations Custom medals with bottle openers, magnets, and multi-piece interlocking designs





“Our mission is simple: race shirts and medals should be more than giveaways — they should be part of the race experience,” said Ryan Zhu, founder of X T-shirt. “We design products that surprise and delight runners, create shareable moments, and keep event brands alive long after race day.”

In the past year, X T-shirt has partnered with notable events including the Neches Labor Day 5K, Big Pumpkin Run, and themed charity races across the U.S., each time delivering unique apparel and medal concepts that amplify the event’s identity and generate buzz on social media.

Event directors, sponsors, and participants all benefit: directors get an easy way to add value without complicating race operations, sponsors enjoy extended brand exposure, and runners take home a keepsake they’ll actually wear and share.

About X T-shirt

X T-shirt creates interactive race apparel and medals for endurance events, specializing in color-changing shirts, color-changing medals, sweat-activated (hydrochromic), and glow-in-the-dark technologies. Its mission is to transform race merchandise into memorable experiences that enhance participation, sponsorship, and post-race brand impact. Learn more at MagicRaceShirts.com.

