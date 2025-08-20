Phathom Pharmaceuticals Clarifies That There Is No Reduction in Lead Shareholder’s Ownership Following Administrative Change to 13D Filing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), today clarified that a Schedule 13D filing by Frazier Life Sciences, which is expected to be filed later today, August 20, will include administrative changes to its reporting approach but does not represent a reduction in the ownership position of any Frazier fund or person in Phathom.

While the breakout of holdings between funds and persons may appear different than prior filings, and the treatment of warrants may reduce certain percentages in the updated filings, these differences are due solely to clarifying changes in Frazier’s reporting approach and not to any sale of shares.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

