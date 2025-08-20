genXtraits Inc. and Mendel Biotechnology, Inc. enter collaboration

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Bay Area-based crop biotechnology firms genXtraits, Inc. (genXtraits) and Mendel Biotechnology, Inc. (Mendel) have announced that they have entered a collaboration to develop new crop traits. Under the terms of the deal, Mendel has received a non-controlling, minority ownership position in genXtraits.

The aim of the partnership is to deliver a next generation of genetic traits that enable the commercialization of new crop varieties with improved nutritional content, lower requirements for inputs such as water and fertilizer, and which are adapted to maintain yield and performance in the face of a changing climate.

The collaboration brings together Mendel’s world-class portfolio of intellectual property around controlling the activity of genes in crops, developed over three decades, and genXtraits’ STRM™ platform which enables the delivery of dominant traits which result from elevated levels of important cellular proteins. The near-term priority is to engineer new crop strains that are heat tolerant and more efficient in their use of water and nutrients. This will not only offer savings to farmers but has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of food production.

Dr. Roger P. Hellens, Co-Founder and CTO of genXtraits, said, “This agreement with Mendel makes perfect sense as our two companies are bringing to the table highly synergistic capabilities. Mendel owns a very valuable database of results from functional genomics studies and insights from field trials with commercial partners, which identifies key target regulator genes that when switched on, produce benefits such as abiotic stress tolerance, disease resistance, improved nutrient uptake, and better growth and quality of a crop. Critically, genXtraits brings our bioinformatics which predicts where to make ‘gene-edits’ in the control regions of those target regulator genes, in order to dial-up their activity to the right level. Through this new precision approach, we can deliver stable, so-called ‘dominant traits’ which are very useful in breeding programs.”

David P. Eichler, Chairman of Mendel, commented, “It is very gratifying to see this deal come to fruition since Mendel and genXtraits are well aligned. Formally, the companies will maintain separate boards of directors and will continue to run as separate organizations. However, in practice, the two will be working together very closely, and genXtraits will have full access to Mendel’s database for genetic trait applications in all crops on a global basis.”

About genXtraits:

genXtraits is a crop genomics start-up, which was established in late 2022 by plant biotechnology industry veterans. The firm’s unique selling point is its STRM™ platform for the delivery of dominant genetic traits, which stem from simple gene edits that elevate the cellular dose of target regulator proteins such as transcription factors and enzymes. The company is focused on developing the next generation of crop traits, which will both protect crop yield from climate change and provide consumers with more delicious and healthy food choices.

For more information, please visit: https://genxtraits.com/

Email: contact@genxtraits.com

About Mendel:

Mendel Biotechnology, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay based crop biotechnology firm, which was founded by a group of leading plant scientists in 1997. The company has completed numerous past collaborations, including with BP and Bayer Crop Science, and has built a large portfolio of intellectual property around genetic trait technology with applications in crops. Mendel is actively licensing its IP for applications in a wide range of plant species, on a global basis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mbi-holdings.com

Email: management@mbi-holdings.com