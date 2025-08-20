BFCAI Q3 2025 Plan: Deepening the Layout of Global Intelligent Financial Services Network

SANTA ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFCAI has announced its technical upgrading and strategic layout plan for the second half of 2025. With three core technological breakthroughs as the fulcrum, it will link the global service network expansion plan to promote the in-depth development of the intelligent financial service system.

I. Technological Breakthroughs: Building a Multi-Dimensional Intelligent Processing Ecosystem

BFCAI has completed three key upgrades at the technical level, forming a capability matrix covering the entire information processing chain:

Multimodal Fusion Architecture: A newly developed heterogeneous data processing engine that can simultaneously parse 12 types of information, including text policies, numerical indicators, and market sentiment. It constructs cross-domain correlation models through knowledge graph technology, with the information processing dimension increased by 20% compared to the previous generation, providing underlying support for dynamic analysis of global markets.

Adaptive Regional Algorithms: Tailored to the operational characteristics of different markets, it incorporates multiple sets of regional processing logics. Through federated learning technology, it realizes localized model iteration, improving the parsing accuracy of regional market information while maintaining global standard consistency.

Elastic Data Middle Platform: Expanded using a distributed cloud architecture, with 3 new global financial data interfaces added. The storage capacity has been upgraded to 80PB, and the peak data processing speed reaches 1 million records per second, supporting 7×24-hour uninterrupted synchronization of global market information.







II. Current Development: A Collaborative Global Service Network

After preliminary planning, BFCAI has built a service network covering three core areas:

Node Coverage: Localized technical service nodes have been established in multiple global financial centers such as New York, London, and Singapore, enabling seamless cross-time zone connection.

Compliance System: It has obtained multiple international industry certifications and established a technical compliance framework adapted to regulatory requirements in different regions. Data processing procedures are fully compliant with major global regulatory standards such as GDPR and CCPA.

User Base: The services cover enterprise-level clients and professional user groups, forming a stable technical service ecosystem.



III. Q3 2025 Plan: Promoting In-Depth Globalization in Three Dimensions

Based on existing technologies and network foundations, BFCAI will focus on implementing three major plans in the second half of the year:

Emerging Market Expansion Plan: For growth-oriented markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, deploy lightweight technical modules and optimize localized data collection and processing capabilities. It is expected to add 3 regional service nodes and complete 2 localized compliance certifications.

Intelligent Collaboration Upgrade Plan: Integrate computing resources and data pools of global service nodes, build a distributed collaborative processing network, realize real-time sharing and joint analysis of cross-regional information, and improve the overall efficiency of dynamic analysis of global markets.

Technology Ecosystem Co-construction Plan: Open core technical interfaces, establish a technical cooperation alliance with 3 global financial information service providers, jointly develop industry-level intelligent processing standards, and promote the standardization and intelligent upgrading of fintech services.





BFCAI will always adhere to technological innovation as the engine and strategic implementation as the cornerstone. It will continue to improve the global intelligent financial service network to provide more efficient and adaptive technical service support for global users. These initiatives not only demonstrate BFCAI’s leading strength and forward-looking vision in the fintech field but also will further promote the intelligent transformation and collaborative development of the global financial service industry. As the Q3 plans are gradually advanced, BFCAI will continue to expand new development spaces, inject new vitality into the industry, and lead global intelligent financial services toward a broader future.

Media Contact:

Contact Person Name: Alexander Thompson

Company Name: Best Finance Capital, Inc.

Email: businesssupport@bfcai.com

Website: https://bfcai.com/

