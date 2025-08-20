Frontline Education Launches AI Vision, Brought to Life by Dear Future Campaign

Wayne, Pa., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, the leading provider of administration software purpose-built for K-12, today announced the launch of its Dear Future campaign — a powerful expression of the company’s AI vision and commitment to driving the next era of innovation for school district operations, built in close partnership with K-12 leaders to ensure progress is guided by the voices of those it serves.

Frontline is harnessing AI to elevate the human side of K-12 education — reducing complexity, revealing insights, and empowering the people behind every school day. Dear Future is our invitation to district leaders to dream forward with us: to imagine how AI can open doors, remove burdens, and create space for educators to do what only humans can — connect, inspire, and shape the hearts and minds of students.

"Our AI strategy is designed to help schools focus more of their energy where it matters most — supporting students and educators — by reducing routine administrative burdens, providing clearer insights for decision-makers, and strengthening support for teachers,” said Matt Strazza, President & CEO at Frontline Education. “Frontline is leading the way in bringing AI into K-12, and with Dear Future, we’re creating space for district leaders’ voices to help shape that future — responsibly, transparently, and at scale.”

A Call to Action for District Leaders

As part of Dear Future, Frontline is inviting K-12 leaders to:

Write Their Dear Future Vision – Share their hopes and ideas for how AI can strengthen education.

– Share their hopes and ideas for how AI can strengthen education. Join the K-12 AI Advisory Council – Contribute feedback, test pilots, and ensure their voice shapes how Frontline builds AI for schools.

Frontline’s AI Promise

Frontline’s AI strategy is guided by three commitments:

Reduce Administrative Burden – Automating time-consuming work like documentation, compliance, and reporting so educators can focus on students. Empower Smarter Decisions – Embedding intelligence across HR, business operations, and student systems to support better, faster decisions. Advance AI Responsibly – Ensuring transparency, equity, and safeguards so districts can adopt AI with trust.

Anchored in Partnership, Built for Scale

Frontline’s leadership in AI is anchored in partnership with the districts it serves. With more than 10,000 clients nationwide, Frontline has both the scale to move quickly and the relationships to ensure innovation reflects the real needs of K-12 leaders.

Dear Future is just the beginning. AI-powered products will follow in the months ahead, bringing this vision to life for school districts across the country. For more information on Dear Future, visit here.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.