Travel eSIM app Saily launches referral contest with US$5,000 in Amazon gift cards

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily, NordVPN’s travel eSIM app, is thrilled to announce a limited-time referral contest that rewards its most enthusiastic advocates. Open to Saily users in Australia, the UK, the US, and Germany, the campaign runs from August 13 until September 15, 2025. The 10 users who refer the most friends during this period will each win a US$500 Amazon gift card, totaling US$5,000 in prizes.

This contest is open to all Saily users in eligible countries. Every successful referral not only moves the users up the leaderboard, but also provides an immediate reward — US$5 in Saily credits.

“We’re excited to reward our loyal users for helping us grow the Saily community,” said Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily. “This contest is our way of saying thank you for sharing the Saily experience.”

How the contest works:

The 10 users with the highest number of successful referrals by September 15 will each receive a US$500 Amazon gift card.

There is no limit to the number of friends a user can refer — every referral increases the chances of winning.



To participate, Saily users must:

Open the Saily app on their device. Tap “Credits” to locate their unique referral code. Use the “Share” button to distribute their code to friends. Any qualifying sign-up using a user’s code advances that user’s standing in the contest.

Full rules and eligibility can be found on the referral contest page.

ABOUT SAILY

Saily is an affordable and secure travel eSIM app that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 200+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app.

More information: kotryna.kancleryte@nordsec.com