Storm Season Prevention: Tips for Protecting Elevators in Inclement Weather

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American residents of the Atlantic shorelines are no stranger to hurricanes during the months of June to November. Regardless of familiarity, storms can turn severe in a matter of moments and cause harm to people and buildings alike. Schindler Elevator Corporation, a leading provider of elevators, escalators, and moving walks, provides tips for building managers to protect their elevators in the case of severe weather.

Before hurricanes or heavy rain arrive, there are several preventative measures building managers can take to safeguard their equipment, including:

Inspecting the elevator machine room’s ventilation openings, windows, and doors for possible rain leakage.

Installing a Liquid Intrusion Detection system (LID) that will intelligently move the elevator to a pre-determined floor to protect both the elevator and the counterweight from being immersed in liquid and potentially suffering irreparable damage.

Installing metal splash guards around ventilation openings to prevent leakage from reaching electrical panels.

Adding weather stripping around any machine room doors open to the outdoors to prevent flooding.

Leveraging a closed-loop maintenance technology like Schindler Ahead to monitor equipment 24/7 for failures or damage.

Ensuring that the designated security area has an updated diagram showing the location of the building’s elevators, car numbers, and the elevator car phone number, along with the elevator company’s emergency phone number in an accessible place.

As the storm approaches, building managers should consider taking the following actions:

Confirming all vents and other openings where water could seep in are closed and secured.

Ensuring each car is moved to the center of the building, or to the top floor for two-story buildings. Elevators exposed to the outdoors should always be positioned at the floor below the top. Once all cars are appropriately placed, ensure the doors are closed.

"While many building managers located in the path of hurricanes are familiar with the threats severe storms pose to their buildings, vertical transportation can often be overlooked," explained Jakub Glowacki, Schindler’s VP of Repair and Spare Parts. "Annually reviewing these tips – especially ahead of hurricane season – can help building managers protect their elevators from costly flooding damage and avoid post-storm disturbances."

To learn more, facility and building managers can review Schindler’s storm season protection sheet at www.schindler.com.

About Schindler Elevator Corporation

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

For more information, please contact:

Kim LaCava, PR & Communications Manager

973-207-1773

kim.lacava@schindler.com