Alpha Edge Media to Host Alpha Edge Summit Hong Kong 2025 During Bitcoin Asia Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Edge Media, Inc., the online-first financial media subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), will host the Alpha Edge Summit Hong Kong 2025 on August 27, 2025. The Summit will be held at Cloud 39, The Henderson building in Hong Kong.

This exclusive, invitation-only event will bring together more than 200 of the world’s most influential digital asset investors, venture capitalists, blockchain innovators, family offices, and leading media voices during Bitcoin Asia Week, the premier blockchain and digital asset gathering in Asia.

The Summit, themed “Where Alpha Meets Access: Institutional Strategies for a Digital Financial Future,” will be a curated program combining presentations from industry trailblazers with networking opportunities designed to foster new collaborations in the evolving digital asset landscape.

The Summit will be a hallmark of Alpha Edge Media’s strategy to expand its portfolio of financial content brands, including the recent acquisition of AltCoinInvesting.co. The event underscores Alpha Edge Media’s commitment to curating conversations that bridge traditional markets, digital assets, and emerging financial innovations.

“The Alpha Edge Summit will be where the future of institutional digital finance gets debated, challenged, and defined,” said Nicolas Lin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aether Holdings. “We are curating conversations that connect capital, innovation, and market intelligence to accelerate the growth of the digital asset industry. The roll out of this summit through Alpha Edge Media reflects Aether Holding’s commitment to the digital asset space and our vision of connecting the key decision-makers, infrastructure builders, and innovators who will shape the next decade of TradFi and DeFi.”

The Summit agenda kicks off with a keynote address by a senior member of Aether Holding’s management, offering insights into the future of digital asset markets and sentiment-driven investment strategies. This will be followed by a fireside chat titled “How Memes Move Markets - Sentiment as Alpha in Web 3” presented by Aether Holdings management, focusing on the role of sentiment, culture, and community in shaping Web3.

The Summit’s gold sponsor, CSTS Enterprises & Connexus Travel, will showcase “Where Legacy Meets Ledger: How a Travel Legend is Quietly Building the Future of Mobility” sharing industry-leading practices with the audience. The program also includes three panel discussions covering corporate strategies for holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset, maximizing the strategic value of digital asset treasuries, and the evolution of digital asset investing from stablecoins to tokenized real-world assets, featuring leading industry experts.

The Summit will conclude with a networking cocktail party overlooking Hong Kong’s skyline.

About Alpha Edge Media, Inc.

Alpha Edge Media is a digital-first financial media company building a modern network of trusted, expert-led newsletters across traditional markets, digital assets, and emerging asset classes. A wholly owned subsidiary of Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR), Alpha Edge Media’s strategy is to acquire and scale high-conviction media brands that deliver independent analysis, data-driven insights, and actionable research for self-directed investors. By combining editorial excellence with fintech infrastructure, Alpha Edge is redefining how financial content is created, distributed, and monetized in the digital age.

Find out more about Alpha Edge Media at www.alphaedgemedia.com .

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating actionable newsletter content with advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidenced-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at https://helloaether.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Jason Liu

(347) 726-8898

ir@helloaether.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@helloaether.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether Holdings’ management in connection with this news release or at the summit conference described herein contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “seeks,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would,” “goal” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether Holdings of the summit event described herein as well as statements about Aether Holdings’ and Alpha Edge Media’s plans and strategies generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether Holdings, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether Holding’s ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings; (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether Holdings and Alpha Edge Media to maintain and protect their reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether Holdings and Alpha Edge Media to attract new users and subscribers and convert free users to paying subscribers; (vi) risks related to Aether Holding’s proposed Bitcoin treasury strategy; and (vii) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether Holdings therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://investor.helloaether.com/#sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Aether Holdings does not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.