Amaze Promotes Danielle Pederson to Chief Marketing Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the promotion of Danielle Pederson to Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 20, 2025. Pederson will report directly to Amaze Holdings, Inc. Chairman and CEO Aaron Day and lead Amaze’s global marketing strategy to further advance its mission of empowering creators and brands to unlock new revenue streams in the growing e-commerce industry.

“Establishing the CMO position marks an important step in fortifying our senior leadership, strengthening our competitive position, and ultimately capitalizing on the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “Danielle’s proven leadership and deep expertise in brand development, demand generation, and community engagement has already helped drive measurable results as we execute on our strategy to scale the business and expand market share. We look forward to further energizing our marketing capabilities as she takes on this expanded role.”



During her tenure as Amaze’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Pederson oversaw the successful launch of the Company’s reimagined website, which unifies the Amaze family of brands under a cohesive experience. She also owned the research, synthesis, and presentation of Amaze’s ideal customer profile (ICP) and creator success metrics, building a comprehensive creator acquisition strategy to double down on success, scale the business, and fuel growth. In addition, she developed a new go-to-market strategy for Amaze Digital Fits, which is already seeing strong beta results. Together, these initiatives have made it easier for creators and businesses to discover and leverage the right tools for their goals, whether they’re launching their first product, scaling a brand, or engaging fans.



“As Amaze’s SVP of Marketing, I had the privilege of supporting the Company’s evolution as both a private and public entity,” said Danielle Pederson, Chief Marketing Officer of Amaze. “In this new role, I look forward to driving our marketing vision with a forward-thinking, creator-first approach while continuing to expand Amaze’s reach through enhanced capabilities and strategic partnerships."

Pederson brings over 15 years of marketing leadership experience, with a proven track record of transforming marketing efforts into high-performing, multi-channel growth engines. Her career spans brand development, demand generation, and community engagement, consistently delivering measurable impact across revenue and reach. At Amaze, she combines creative vision with data-driven execution to build scalable marketing systems that fuel creator success and elevate the platform's global presence.