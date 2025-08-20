SOLOWIN Enters Saudi Market to Drive Web3 and Data Science Through CITIC Partnership

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced that its US$-denominated fund, Solomon Capital SP, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CITIC Contracting Company (“CITIC”) to co-develop next-generation digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, with an initial focus on data science, commercial real estate and logistics parks.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between the private real estate market and investor demand for diversified yield-generating alternatives. By integrating Solowin’s technology-driven platform with CITIC’s seasoned real estate investment expertise, the partnership addresses the rapidly growing demand for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization across the Middle East market.

Peter Lok, CEO of Solowin, noted: “This partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s digital transformation goals. By combining CITIC’s on-ground execution capabilities with our regulated stablecoin infrastructure, we create a blueprint for modernizing traditional assets.”

The three-year MOU follows Solowin’s recent Web3 finance initiatives. Detailed investment terms will be formalized in subsequent binding agreements.

CITIC Contracting Company is a subsidiary controlled by China CITIC Group and has been ranked among the top 250 global contractors in the Engineering News-Record (ENR) list for many years. Launched in 2016, Saudi Vision 2030 is a national program designed to diversify the economy, empower citizens, create a vibrant environment for both local and international investors, and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions—solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://solowin.io or investor relations webpage at https://ir.solowin.io.

