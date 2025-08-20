Dror Ortho-Design Launches Global ZSmile Innovation Network Initiative to Transform the Stagnating Aligner Market

JERUSALEM, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. (OTC PINK: DROR), a pioneer in AI-powered orthodontic solutions, today announced the launch of the ZSmile Innovation Network, a global community of dental professionals committed to advancing patient care beyond the limitations of traditional aligner systems. The initiative introduces dentists and orthodontists to Dror’s breakthrough ZSmile technology, which offers a revolutionary alternative to the decade-old clear aligner model.

The launch comes as market data reveals mounting headwinds for conventional aligners, including slowing growth, declining patient compliance, and rising treatment discontinuations. In a comprehensive survey of 1,000 aligner users conducted by Dror, 86% reported that aligners interfered with daily activities, while 77% experienced discomfort during treatment—findings that mirror broader industry reports of market stagnation.

“The aligner market has not materially advanced in over a decade from the patient’s perspective,” said Lee Haddad, CEO of Dror Ortho-Design. “Patients are still required to wear plastic in their mouths all day with no compliance monitoring. This fundamental limitation has capped both growth and satisfaction. Our ZSmile technology is designed to break through that ceiling.”

The ZSmile Innovation Network will connect forward-thinking dental professionals globally who recognize the limitations of current orthodontic solutions. Network members will gain access to ZSmile's proprietary technology, which provides effective smile correction while patients sleep, eliminating the social and professional disruptions associated with traditional aligners. Since the ZSmile solution is a completely different paradigm for smile correction, network members will be educated on this new treatment method, which does not require multiple aligner trays but rather uses one smart aligner to gently move teeth using pulsating air. Network doctors will learn how to keep track of their patients' treatment compliance in real-time and how the ZSmile platform encourages patients to stick to the prescribed regimen, which usually achieves the desired results in about half the time of traditional aligners.

Dror’s survey further highlights shifting patient expectations: 93% of current aligner users would prefer overnight smile correction if available, while 95% expressed interest in ZSmile’s pain-free, sleep-based approach.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental change in what patients want from orthodontic care,” added Haddad. “The ZSmile Innovation Network empowers dental professionals to meet that demand with a solution that overcomes the core limitations of legacy aligners.”

The ZSmile Platform integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, AI-driven cloud analytics, and a patient-friendly smartphone app, enabling both clinicians and patients to track treatment progress seamlessly.

For more information about the ZSmile Innovation Network, please write to: info@zsmile.com

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. pioneers AI-powered orthodontic solutions using pulsating air technology delivered through a single custom-made smart aligner. Positioned to transform the traditional aligner market, Dror offers a revolutionary alternative for smile correction without conventional treatment limitations. The ZSmile Platform provides discreet, comfortable correction while patients sleep, eliminating social and professional disruptions while creating expansion opportunities for dental practices.

For more information: www.zsmile.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause different results include network establishment success, market acceptance of new technologies, and competitive responses. See Dror's SEC filings for additional factors. Dror assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com