Fathom to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 4th

CARY, N.C., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) (“Fathom” or the “Company”), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the 2025 Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Fathom CEO Marco Fregenal is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, Fregenal will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

Fregenal will outline Fathom’s strategic roadmap, highlighting a strong second quarter with 36% year-over-year revenue growth, record transaction volumes, and a 23% increase in agent count. He will also highlight the company’s return to adjusted EBITDA profitability, rapid adoption of the Elevate program, and its first licensing agreement for the intelliAgent platform with Sovereign Realty Partners under the Fathom Elite brand. These achievements, coupled with ongoing agent expansion and platform innovation, position Fathom for sustained growth and increased market share.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Fathom, please contact the Gateway team at FTHM@gateway-grp.com.

About Fathom Holdings, Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

