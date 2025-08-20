Vivani Medical CEO Adam Mendelsohn to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2025

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivani Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ: VANI ) (“Vivani” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants, announced today that CEO Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., will present a company overview and conduct partnering meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place from September 8-10, 2025 in New York, New York.

Details of Dr. Mendelsohn’s presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM - 1:30 pm, Eastern Time

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Holmes I - 4th Floor

Dr. Mendelsohn will highlight Vivani’s portfolio of miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants, powered by its proprietary NanoPortal™ drug implant technology. These innovative implants are designed to address poor medication adherence and improve patient outcomes in chronic disease management. The Company is prioritizing the advancement of NPM-139 , a novel semaglutide implant, with clinical development expected to begin in 2026, pending regulatory clearance.

More information about the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ .

About Vivani Medical, Inc.

Leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal™ platform, Vivani develops biopharmaceutical implants designed to deliver drug molecules steadily over extended periods of time with the goal of guaranteeing adherence and improving patient tolerance to their medication. Today, medication non-adherence affects approximately 50% of patients. Vivani’s priority product candidate, NPM-139, is a miniature, six-month, subdermal, GLP-1 (semaglutide) implant under development for chronic weight management in obese or overweight subjects. NPM-139 has the added potential for once-yearly dosing. Vivani’s emerging pipeline also includes NPM-115 (exenatide implant) for chronic weight management in obese and overweight individuals, and NPM-119, an exenatide implant program for the treatment of type-2 diabetes. These NanoPortal implants are designed to provide patients with the opportunity to realize the full potential benefit of their medication by avoiding the numerous challenges associated with the daily or weekly administration of orals and injectables, including tolerability and loss of efficacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that in this press release, including statements regarding Vivani’s business, products in development, including the therapeutic potential thereof, the planned development therefor, the completion of the LIBERATE-1 Phase 1 study and reporting of study results, Vivani’s emerging development plans for NPM-139, NPM-115, NPM-119 or Vivani’s plans with respect its technology, strategy, cash position and financial runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Vivani’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vivani’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to the development and commercialization of Vivani’s products, including NPM-139, NPM-115, and NPM-119; delays and changes in the development of Vivani’s products, including as a result of applicable laws, regulations and guidelines, potential delays in submitting and receiving regulatory clearance or approval to conduct Vivani’s development activities, including Vivani’s ability to commence clinical development of NPM-139; risks related to the initiation, enrollment and conduct of Vivani’s planned clinical studies and the results therefrom; or Vivani’s history of losses and Vivani’s ability to access additional capital or otherwise fund Vivani’s business. There may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial, or which are unknown. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as updated by the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by Vivani in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of added information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Donald Dwyer

Chief Business Officer

info@vivani.com

(415) 506-8462

Investor Relations Contact:

Jami Taylor

Investor Relations Advisor

investors@vivani.com

(415) 506-8462