Easy Street Capital Increases Residential Transition Loan Limits to Over $5 Million Per Unit

Real estate lender expands RTL program to support large-scale fix-and-flip and construction projects

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Street Capital, a leading private real estate lender, today announced an increase in its Residential Transition Loan (RTL) program limits from $2 million to over $5 million per unit. The expanded program, including EasyFix for fix-and-flip and bridge loans and EasyBuild for new construction loans, supports investors across 48 U.S. states in response to record-high property values.

The RTL program now offers loans of over $5 million per unit to support single-family and multi-unit investment properties. Key features include interest rates starting at 8.90%, no-appraisal loan options, and 48-hour closings. These enhancements align with a 2% year-over-year increase in the median existing-home price to a record-high $435,300 in June 2025, as reported by the National Association of Realtors, with high-cost regions like the Northeast ($543,300) and West ($636,100) driving demand for larger loans.

“Other lenders hesitate on large deals, but we don’t,” said Casey Denton, Partner of Easy Street Capital. “If the project makes sense, we act fast to help investors secure, close, and start their fix-and-flip or construction projects without missing market opportunities.”

Benefits of the Enhanced RTL Program:

Larger Loan Sizes: Loans of $5 million or more per unit for residential and multi-unit investments.

Loans of $5 million or more per unit for residential and multi-unit investments. No Appraisal Option: Close without appraisals on qualifying loans to lower costs and expedite closings.

Close without appraisals on qualifying loans to lower costs and expedite closings. Nationwide Funding: Available in 48 U.S. states, excluding North Dakota and South Dakota, with clear terms.

Available in 48 U.S. states, excluding North Dakota and South Dakota, with clear terms. Competitive Rates: Rates start at 8.90% with rapid construction draws for efficiency.

Record-high home prices and a 14% share of investor-driven transactions in June 2025 highlight the need for flexible RTL financing to support fix-and-flip, bridge, and construction projects. Easy Street Capital’s program, including EasyFix and EasyBuild, reinforces its leadership in investment lending, alongside its EasyRent product for DSCR-based rental financing.

Investors can request a free quote for RTL loans at http://www.easystreetcap.com/request-a-quote.

About Easy Street Capital

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, Easy Street Capital empowers real estate investors to execute their visions with confidence and speed.

