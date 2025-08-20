From Insight to Action: Converge shares proven AI strategies for performance marketing

Converge white paper reveals best practices for marketers looking to integrate AI into performance-driven strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge , a performance innovation agency for modern growth marketers, today announced the release of its "AI for Action: Scaling Performance Through Innovation" white paper, providing insights on how performance marketers can effectively utilize and implement Artificial Intelligence. The agency details how AI integration across performance marketing, from data democratization and creative scaling to insights and campaign pre-optimization, can redefine "performance" by leveraging AI to drive measurable business outcomes, by focusing on high-value marketing actions.

"The marketing industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by AI. We are not just committed to adopting new AI tools because they are new. We are, however, deeply committed to fundamentally redefining engagement models to deliver the most efficient ROI driven by practical AI," said John Lyons, Chief Performance Officer at Converge. "This research outlines the use of AI to support growth marketers in achieving measurable ROI. We are unveiling best practices in data management, creative scaling, and campaign optimization with the specific goal of improving measurable business outcomes with AI.”

A prime example involves one of nations’ largest home remodeling companies, whose print campaigns had traditionally been a high-performing channel suddenly experienced a decline in qualified leads. Using Gemini 2.5, the Converge Strategy and Analytics team rapidly uncovered the root causes: a 12% market decline in home project spending, increased financial strain on homeowners, and potential demand saturation from front-loaded consumer purchases in Q4 2024. This shift from understanding "what happened" to "why it happened" with AI enables proactive strategic planning and instantly transforms how we engage and retain audiences.

Converge is the performance innovation partner for modern growth marketers. Since 2006, Converge has evolved from a lead acquisition specialist to a full-service performance marketing agency, generating over $2B in client sales and more than 1M leads. As Your Agency of Action, Converge delivers real, measurable business value through integrated multi-channel campaigns, advanced data & measurement, and creative services across multiple verticals such as Home Services, Legal, Insurance, and Financial Services. For more information, visit: https://convergemarketing.com/ .

