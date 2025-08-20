Sify Digital Services announces the appointment of Industry leader, Som Satsangi as Independent Director on the Board

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Digital Services Limited, the IT and Digital Solutions subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Som Satsangi as an Independent Director on its Board.

A technology veteran of more than 4 decades, Som, until recently, was responsible for leading Hewlett Packard, India. He played a pivotal role in expanding HPE’s footprint across India, driving customer success, scaling manufacturing capabilities, and nurturing innovation ecosystems. He has led HPE’s largest and most dynamic geographies through transformative growth, technology-led innovation, and customer-centric evolution.

Active across multiple industry forums, he has served as Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India, was a member of the USISPF India Executive Leadership Board, advising on cross-border initiatives and policy campaigns between the U.S. and India. He has also contributed to the CII National Council Committees on IT/ITeS and Telecom & Broadband and was an active executive member of the World Economic Forum’s South Asia Working Group.

Welcoming him to the Board, Chairman, Mr. Raju Vegesna, said, “I have observed Som guide HPE over the last couple of decades. His multi-geography representation of India’s digital capabilities has lessons for Sify. Sify will benefit from his foresight of the technology landscape and his process driven execution, as we scale our IT services capabilities to serve Enterprises.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Satsangi, said, “I am excited with the opportunity to contribute to Sify as a Board member. I remain deeply passionate about leadership development, digital transformation, and helping shape the broader tech ecosystem. My endeavour will be to support the Board and Senior Management from my experience.”

About Sify Technologies

Sify Digital Services is the Digital and IT services subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, medium and small businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: