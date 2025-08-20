FLUENT Corp. Announces Exclusive Cultivation Partnership with Connected Cannabis at New Facility in Buffalo, New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), today announced the commencement of operations at its new 68,000+ square-foot indoor cultivation facility in Buffalo, New York. This facility doubles FLUENT’s New York cultivation capacity and further strengthens its premium wholesale portfolio across the state.

Alongside this expansion, FLUENT has entered into an exclusive partnership (the “Partnership”) with Connected New York Inc. (“Connected”), a part of the Connected International Inc. family and the California-based industry leader recognized for its award-winning brands, cutting-edge cultivation, advanced research and development, and proprietary genetics. Within the Connected portfolio are three premium brands: Connected Cannabis, AlienLabs, and Smoken Promises. Under this Partnership, FLUENT will serve as the exclusive provider of these brands in New York, bringing some of California’s most sought-after cannabis products to the state.





“Our mission is to cultivate exceptional cannabis that reflects the highest standards of quality and consistency,” said David Vautrin, Interim CEO of FLUENT. “With this new facility, we are pairing cutting-edge technology with Connected’s master grower expertise to unlock the full potential of their genetics. The result will be flower rich in flavor, potency, and purity. We are committed to setting a new benchmark for premium flower in New York, where demand for top-shelf product is growing at over 80% year-over-year according to BDSA data.”

Caleb Counts, CEO of Connected, added “We are excited to introduce Connected Cannabis, AlienLabs, and Smoken Promises to New York's cannabis community. Partnering with FLUENT gives us the platform to bring our proven genetics to one of the most discerning markets in the country— same standards, same quality, no compromises. We believe the demand is real, and we’re here to earn our place on New York shelves.”

As one of California’s first cannabis brands, AlienLabs is renowned for its exotic, indoor-grown flower. Known for pushing boundaries on quality, the brand takes pride in crafting unique strains where each variety offers a distinct flavor and experience. Connected Cannabis has built its reputation through innovative cultivation techniques, producing quality cannabis and creating strains that have made it a standout in California and other mature markets. Smoken Promises, while more accessibly priced, maintains the craftsmanship and authenticity of its sister brands, offering consumers a reliable, high-value option without compromising on flavor or consistency.

Connected Cannabis and AlienLabs premium branded products are expected to reach retailers and consumers in the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition to these new offerings, FLUENT and its wholesale division, ENTOURAGE, will continue to feature their growing portfolio of in-house brands, offering a wide range of consumption methods for both adult-use customers and medical patients across the state.

For more information, visit the ENTOURAGE booth at the Revelry NYC trade show in September, or online at getFLUENT.com. Follow FLUENT on Instagram @Fluent_FL. More information on Connected can be found at connectedcannabisco.com or on Instagram @connected.california. Learn more about AlienLabs at alienlabs.org or on Instagram @alienlabs. To find out more on Smoken Promises go to smokenpromises.com or on Instagram @smoken.promises.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/ .

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com .

About Connected Cannabis Co.

Connected Cannabis Co., a movement championing exceptional strains and cultivation methods started by Caleb Counts in 2009, is now a pioneer in cannabis product research and development and one of the most prolific brands in commercial cultivation. Beginning at Sacramento's Fruitridge Health & Wellness Dispensary, Counts launched the Connected Cannabis brand in 2018 to serve as a dedicated platform for his portfolio of top-tier genetics. Today, the vertically integrated company rides the cutting edge of product development, with in-depth consumer input and rigorous testing to hone its proprietary strains. Connected’s longtime partnership with fellow California heavyweight AlienLabs, an elite cultivator and lifestyle brand, has set the gold standard for cannabis genetics and product quality. A globally recognized legacy brand, Connected has expanded beyond California, with operations in Arizona, Florida and now New York, while continuing to build strong industry relationships, foster collaboration and create unity. Learn more and connectedcannabisco.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to FLUENT serving as the exclusive provider of the Connected brands in New York, the anticipated timing for Connected Cannabis and AlienLabs premium branded products to reach retailers and consumers, and the expectation that both FLUENT and ENTOURAGE will continue to feature their growing portfolio of in-house brands in addition to these new offerings. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the Company’s ability to execute its go-forward strategy; stock market volatility; changes in the business activities, focus and plans of the Company and the timing associated therewith; the timing of any changes to federal laws in the U.S. to allow for the general cultivation, distribution, and possession of cannabis; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including the Company’s interpretation of such regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors described in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect operations and financial performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For further information visit: https://getFLUENT.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact

investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:

press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:

Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer

(850) 972-8077

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f29c9c36-d0be-4a80-81ae-616e19161015