North Texas Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Peanut Butter Drive to Combat Hunger

Dallas, TX, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is once again calling on the community to help fight hunger—one jar at a time. Kicking off this September during Hunger Action Month, the 12th Annual Peanut Butter Drive aims to collect 100,000 pounds of peanut butter and raise $350,000 to support families in need across the region. Kroger is generously returning as the Grocery Champion Sponsor of the drive for the third consecutive year.

Peanut butter remains one of the most requested items by food pantries. It’s kid-friendly, packed with protein, and doesn’t require refrigeration, making it an ideal staple for the nearly 500 food pantries and programs NTFB supports, including the Food 4 Kids backpack program for students.

“This drive is a simple way people can make a real difference,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “When you think about how many children and families are unsure where their next meal will come from, this small jar becomes a big deal. The need is still overwhelming. It’s about more than peanut butter; it’s about hope and health.”

The campaign spans all 12 counties NTFB serves, with strong backing from local leaders and communities. Last year’s drive brought in approximately 84,000 pounds of peanut butter and nearly $300,000 in donations—support that helped push NTFB’s annual meal distribution to over 137 million meals.

Residents and businesses can contribute by participating in a virtual food drive or donating jars of peanut butter. Every dollar donated to the campaign helps NTFB purchase additional peanut butter for families in need.

Here’s how to get involved:

Donate online to help NTFB purchase peanut butter in bulk.

to help NTFB purchase peanut butter in bulk. Host a drive with your company, school, or community group.

with your company, school, or community group. Drop off jars (16 oz., plastic preferred) at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus in Plano.

(16 oz., plastic preferred) at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus in Plano. Bring peanut butter to the State Fair of Texas on opening day, September 26, and receive discounted admission with a donation of two 16 oz. jars.

To learn more or start your own drive, visit www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

