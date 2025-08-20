Before You Book a Trip With Friends, Consider the Money Talk

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it is a girls’ trip, a couples’ retreat or a getaway with your closest crew, traveling with others can be fun until money gets in the way. Different budgets, unplanned expenses and spontaneous splurges can quickly throw even the best-laid plans off course.

With summer vacations underway, Experian is encouraging consumers to consider the financial side of these shared experiences.

A national Experian survey reveals that among members of Generation Z and millennials who travel with friends, over half report having a money-related disagreement with friends while traveling, and 1 in 5 have ended a friendship over a money issue.

Whether it's splitting dinner, booking a hotel or settling up afterward, these decisions can cause stress when there is no shared financial plan in place.

When it comes to your finances, Experian is here as consumers’ BFF - a Big Financial Friend, providing tools that help people throughout their financial journey.

Experian has a variety of resources in addition to credit-related information, that are designed to help people manage everyday expenses and prepare for bigger financial moments, like a summer trip with friends.

To learn more, visit Experian.com.