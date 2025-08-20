QIDI Q2 Launches: Redefining Your First Entry-Level 3D Printer

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIDI, a leader in desktop 3D printing innovation, today officially unveiled its latest flagship model — QIDI Q2, an entry-level 3D printer designed for home users. This new model supports the recently released QIDI multi-color system (QIDI BOX), while also delivering significant hardware and performance upgrades.

QIDI Q2: True-to-Point Leveling & Industrial-Grade Mechanics – Unmatched Stability & Precision

QIDI Q2 ensures unmatched printing accuracy with its next-generation leveling sensor mounted directly above the nozzle. This innovative "nozzle-as-sensor" design eliminates calibration offsets, effectively neutralizing errors caused by build surface variations or environmental vibrations.

Building on the legacy of QIDI flagship models, QIDI Q2 features a custom 1.5GT high-density timing belt system that delivers exceptionally smooth and precise motion control. The industrial-grade linear rails, all-metal toolhead assembly, and reinforced CoreXY metal frame work in unison to achieve next-level stability and long-term durability.

The integration of professional linear rail technology not only enhances precision but also reduces maintenance needs – ensuring years of reliable operation with minimal user intervention.

QIDI Q2: Your First 3D Printer – Effortless High-Performance Material Printing

QIDI Q2 is fully compatible with the QIDI BOX, the automatic filament switching system, which holds four spools and enables up to 16-color printing. With its stepper motor-driven, hardened steel dual-gear extruder and 65°C heated drying chamber, QIDI BOX supports carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other advanced composites — unlocking endless possibilities for complex, multi-color, and multi-material creations.

Designed to grow with your skills, QIDI Q2 eliminates upgrade anxiety with its next-generation features:

Second-gen 65°C chamber heating system with optimized airflow - effortlessly handles ABS, PC, PA and other engineering materials while enhancing inter-layer adhesion.

370°C hotend with ceramic throat and upgraded heat dissipation module for clog-free performance.

It achieves a major technological breakthrough with flawless printing capability for PPS-CF - a near-industrial-grade high-temperature composite material. This remarkable advancement bridges the gap between entry-level accessibility and professional-grade performance.

Why it matters:

From first-timers printing PLA to professionals running carbon-fiber composites, QIDI Q2 delivers industrial-grade performance in a beginner-friendly package.

QIDI Q2: Compact Yet Capable – Safe & Healthy 3D Printing for Your Home

Building on the legacy of the acclaimed Q1 Pro – one of the world's most popular 3D printers – QIDI Q2 delivers 20% more compact footprint while offering 30% larger build volume, redefining space efficiency for home studios and office environments.

It redefined health and safety, and features a triple-filtration system:

G3 pre-filter + H12 HEPA (99.5% particulate capture)

Activated carbon layer for VOC and odor removal

Rear vent with user-upgradable exhaust ducting to ensure fresh air

The closed-loop thermal monitoring system also provides 24/7 protection against overheating.



It is worth mentioning that, QIDI Q2 is MET Laboratories-certified to comply with U.S. and Canadian workplace safety standards (OSHA/NRTL) and holds IECEE CB certification, recognized in over 50 countries. Meeting stringent electrical and fire safety requirements, it delivers government-verified user protection.

QIDI Q2: Smart Ecosystem Enabled – The New Choice for Home Multi-Color 3D Printing

As a consumer-grade 3D printer designed for home users, QIDI Q2 delivers a next-generation software ecosystem. QIDI will soon launch its self-developed model website and a new mobile app, featuring remote slicing, real-time print monitoring, and one-click task submission — bringing intelligent operation to your fingertips.

QIDI Q2 is also equipped with an advanced AP control board, offering powerful processing capabilities and stable system response for seamless printing. Future compatibility with an AI camera will enable remote live monitoring, automatic failure detection, and instant alerts — significantly enhancing convenience and print safety.

Why QIDI Q2 Is the Perfect First 3D Printer for Your Home?

Overall, QIDI Q2 stands out as the ideal entry-level 3D printer for home users, delivering premium hardware and exceptional performance that far exceed its price point. With outstanding print speed, precision, multi-color capabilities, and advanced material compatibility, QIDI Q2 offers unmatched value in its class.

As more households embrace 3D printing, QIDI Q2 has become a top contender for first-time buyers – combining professional-grade features with user-friendly operation.

