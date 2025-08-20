ConnectWise RMM Expands Third-Party Patching to Over 7,000 Applications – Now in Limited Availability

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced a major expansion to its Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) platform’s patching capabilities. Now covering over 7,000 third-party applications, this enhanced capability is available to partners through a Limited Availability program.

The move reflects ConnectWise’s commitment to developing and refining solutions based directly on partner feedback—delivering high-quality, partner-tested innovation that solves real-world challenges.

Addressing a Critical Security Challenge for MSPs

Third-party patching has long been a top concern for managed service providers (MSPs), who are tasked with securing increasingly complex client environments. Gaps in patching non-Microsoft applications can leave businesses vulnerable to cyberattacks, disrupt operations, and jeopardize compliance.

By expanding patch coverage to over 7,000 titles, ConnectWise RMM™ now enables partners to:

Mitigate risk by closing vulnerabilities in popular, high-risk applications.

by closing vulnerabilities in popular, high-risk applications. Simplify compliance for clients with clear, auditable patch histories.

for clients with clear, auditable patch histories. Reduce complexity by eliminating the need for multiple tools or manual processes.

by eliminating the need for multiple tools or manual processes. Automate patching workflows with reliable scheduling, deployment control, and robust reporting.

Best of all, these expanded capabilities are included at no additional cost to partners.

The announcement builds on a year of security-focused innovation within the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, including the inclusion of the Security Dashboard, Vulnerability Management, and Backup Dashboard—provided to ConnectWise RMM partners at no extra charge. This latest enhancement streamlines the way partners can identify and address security gaps, leveraging automation and standardized policies to reduce risk, save time, and improve service delivery.

Limited Availability Program Details

The expanded third-party patching capability entered Limited Availability on August 18. During this period, interested partners can:

Sign up to access and test patching for over 7,000 third-party titles.

Provide feedback directly to the ConnectWise product team.

Help shape the final, general availability release—which will include additional features such as patch failure ticketing.



Partners must request access to participate in this program, and some features may not yet be available during this phase. Partners can request participation access by clicking here.

“Our partners have been clear—third-party patching is one of their most time-consuming yet essential responsibilities,” said Jason Short, Vice President of Product Management at ConnectWise. “By significantly expanding application coverage and making it accessible in Limited Availability, we’re giving our partners the tools they need to protect clients more completely, operate more efficiently, and strengthen security posture—without increasing costs or complexity.”

