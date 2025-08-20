ConnectWise Launches ConnectWise Email Security and Security Awareness Training with Proofpoint, Delivering Best-in-Class Protection for MSPs

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs) and information technology service management (ITSM) teams, today announced the launch of ConnectWise Email Security™ and Security Awareness Training with Proofpoint. This AI-powered solution, built into the ConnectWise Asio™ platform, helps MSPs strengthen email security, drive behavior change with automated learning, boost revenue, and reduce complexity and costs.

The stakes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs) have never been higher. With 90% of successful cyberattacks starting with phishing emails and malicious URLs playing a major role, ConnectWise Email Security with Proofpoint offers a vital line of defense. By combining industry-leading email protection with seamless platform integration, MSPs gain centralized visibility into their clients’ security postures, enabling them to proactively monitor threats, automate incident response, and enhance protection for Microsoft 365 environments.

Built in partnership with industry-leading cybersecurity provider Proofpoint—named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms—this new offering delivers Advanced Threat Protection, safeguarding against sophisticated email threats like phishing, malware, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks. It also defends against data loss by scanning outbound emails for sensitive information and enforcing policies to prevent data leakage, ensuring compliance with regulations. The Modern URL Defense feature blocks malicious links in emails to prevent malware infections and credential theft before users ever click.

"ConnectWise Email Security and Security Awareness Training with Proofpoint represents a game-changing partnership that delivers enterprise-grade email protection through our unified Asio platform," said Manny Rivelo, CEO, ConnectWise. "This isn't just another security tool, it's a force multiplier for MSPs. By seamlessly integrating Proofpoint's industry-leading threat intelligence with ConnectWise automation, we're eliminating operational complexity and amplifying MSPs' ability to defend against sophisticated email attacks."

Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, ConnectWise Email Security and Security Awareness Training with Proofpoint is purpose-built for the ITSM team and MSP ecosystem. With deep integration into the ConnectWise Asio platform, the solution enables:

Accelerated Revenue: Streamlined onboarding and deployment let MSPs clone security profiles across tenants, reducing setup time from hours to minutes. Backed by the trusted reputations of ConnectWise and Proofpoint, MSPs can expand into new markets that demand robust, enterprise-grade email security.

Reduced Complexity: Deep integration into the ConnectWise Asio platform and a centralized management console simplify administration across multiple clients. Automation reduces manual intervention by streamlining threat response and policy enforcement.

Lower Operational Costs: Advanced threat detection and built-in compliance tools help MSPs prevent costly breaches, fines, and data loss. Flexible deployment options allow MSPs to adapt quickly to client needs without adding labor overhead.





“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with ConnectWise in delivering a game-changing email security and security awareness training solution for MSPs,” said Blake Sallé, Chief Revenue Officer at Proofpoint. “Our collaboration signifies a commitment to empowering MSPs with the most advanced email security features while leveraging the robust capabilities of ConnectWise. Together, we are dedicated to equipping MSPs with the tools they need to provide unparalleled protection and value to their clients, setting a new standard in cybersecurity excellence.”

To learn more about ConnectWise Email Security with Proofpoint news, please visit www.connectwise.com/platform/email-security.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) and information technology service management (ITSMs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for IT professionals, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Through events like IT Nation, ConnectWise fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the IT community. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com .

