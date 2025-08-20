Eleos Launches AI Scanner to Navigate Medicaid Eligibility Risk in Real Time

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos, the leading AI platform in post-acute care, today announced the launch of the OBBBA (One Big Beautiful Bill Act) AI scanner, the first real-time tool to proactively detect potential changes to Medicaid eligibility during client sessions. The OBBBA AI scanner uses Eleos’ purpose-built ambient AI scribing technology to inform providers about changes that may impact coverage, giving them time to act before Medicaid coverage lapses. The tool was launched in response to sweeping Medicaid funding cuts and eligibility rule changes.

Providers can select Medicaid-related “themes” to track such as housing status, diagnosis updates, or life events like marriage or aging out of eligibility. The OBBBA scanner captures contextual clues that could trigger changes in coverage. Providers use this information to take action to prevent eligibility loss, reduce care disruption and maintain treatment continuity. For care organizations, this means fewer denials and greater revenue stability, as well as better client support.

The OBBBA AI scanner arrives at a critical moment: new Medicaid rules introduce shorter retroactive coverage windows, semi-annual (versus annual) redeterminations and narrowed eligibility criteria — all of which lead to a higher risk of churn, especially for vulnerable groups such as people with serious mental illness and those experiencing housing instability.

“We’re hearing from leaders across the country that Medicaid redetermination changes are already causing confusion and fear among clients and providers alike,” said Alon Joffe, Co-founder and CEO of Eleos. “The OBBBA AI scanner gives providers the earliest possible warning via real-time insights so they can protect coverage and avoid treatment disruptions, ensuring clients continue to receive necessary and life-saving care. This kind of provider-first technology is at the core of Eleos.”

Embedded seamlessly within the Eleos Documentation experience, the tracker works in tandem with providers’ existing workflows, requiring no additional software or manual data entry.

Industry leaders see the OBBBA AI scanner as a critical tool in a volatile policy environment.

“OBBBA has created significant uncertainty for the behavioral health sector, and organizations need every possible advantage to navigate it,” said Chuck Ingoglia, President and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. “Properly deployed, purpose-built AI tools help organizations navigate an ever-changing landscape while also promoting the health and well-being of clients and communities.”

The OBBBA AI scanner builds on Eleos’ mission to free care providers from administrative burdens and enable better, more data-informed care. Deployed in over 200 organizations in 30-plus states, Eleos is the most-used AI solution in behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and post-acute care. Its suite of AI-powered documentation and compliance solutions has been proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, double client engagement and drive 3-4x better treatment outcomes.

About Eleos

Eleos is the leading AI platform for behavioral health, substance use disorder, home health and hospice. At Eleos, we believe the path to better care is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies revenue cycle management and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using the industry’s largest database of real-world sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, boost client engagement by 2x and improve symptom reduction by 3-4x. With Eleos, post-acute care providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients.

