M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable September 10, 2025, to shareholders on record as at August 29, 2025.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)

$0.03125 Record Date:

August 29, 2025 Payable Date: September 10, 2025





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.m-split.com info@quadravest.com



















