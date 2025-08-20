Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at August 29, 2025. 

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.25 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.55. 

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (DF)


$0.10000

Preferred Share (DF.PR.A)

$0.05833

Record Date:

August 29, 2025

Payable Date:

September 10, 2025


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.dividend15.cominfo@quadravest.com

