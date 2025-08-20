SRE.ai Raises $7.2 Million Seed Round to Redefine Enterprise DevOps for the AI Era, Backed by Salesforce Ventures and Crane Venture Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRE.ai , an enterprise DevOps innovator, founded by former Google DeepMind engineers and seasoned entrepreneurs, today announced it secured $7.2 million during its seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and Crane Venture Partners . SRE.ai is introducing a new category of AI-native DevOps capabilities designed specifically for the modern enterprise stack.

“DevOps in today’s enterprise is more than just supporting traditional software development – it’s the critical requirement for every class of business application,” said Raj Kadiyala, co-founder and CEO. “Many mission critical business applications today were never designed for the scale, complexity, or speed of AI. We’re fixing that.”

DevOps Has Entered a New Era—But the Tools Haven’t

Low‑code and no‑code platforms are central to enterprise digital strategy. IDC found that 80% of IT organizations now use low‑code tools to help scale innovation beyond centralized development teams. Yet many of these apps—often built without traditional engineering review—have quietly become mission-critical, while remaining fragile, undocumented, and ungoverned.

SRE.ai provides an intelligent automation layer that brings structure, memory, and control to these environments. The platform goes beyond chatbot-style assistance to deliver what enterprises truly need: AI that understands context, manages complexity, and takes action across fragmented systems.

“SRE is unlocking a better future around DevOps innovation, and we’re excited to support a company that leverages AI to empower teams, keeping the user experience at the center of innovation,” said Dom Pusateri, Investor, Salesforce Ventures. “By simplifying business-critical development environments, SRE empowers every enterprise stakeholder – from admins to architects – to move faster, collaborate better, and focus on what matters most.”

“SRE.ai is redefining what great looks like in enterprise software,” said Max Chapman, Principal, Crane Venture Partners. “At Crane, we look for founders building foundational technologies that bring clarity to complexity. Edward and Raj are doing exactly that, delivering contextual intelligence and building the control plane for a critical but long-overlooked layer of the modern enterprise stack—all while showing real empathy for the humans in the loop.”



The Translation Layer for Enterprise DevOps

SRE.ai acts as a translation layer between business-critical platforms, developer workflows, and IT governance to make DevOps more intelligent, proactive, and resilient. Whether it’s simplifying release cycles, taming complexity, or preventing overlapping workflows from multiple business units, SRE.ai helps enterprises move faster with confidence.

“Enterprise DevOps today is stuck stitching together tools, processes, and tribal knowledge,” said co-founder and CTO Edward Aryee. “We’re giving companies a smarter way to operate—one where AI remembers, orchestrates, and helps teams scale without chaos.”

A Founding Team Built for Systems at Scale

SRE.ai’s founding team combines deep experience in AI, enterprise software, and company building. The team includes operators and engineers from leading tech corporations who have not only built for scale but also built from scratch. Together, they bring an innovation mindset and a systems-level view to one of enterprise tech’s biggest challenges.

With funding secured, SRE.ai is actively building out its engineering team and partnering with select enterprise customers ahead of a broader platform launch.