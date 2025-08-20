Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05550 per Equity share. The distribution is payable September 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as of August 29, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on August 29, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.05550 per share based on the VWAP of $6.66 payable on September 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $11.21 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal

BCE Inc.

CIBC

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Enbridge Inc. Great West Lifeco Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

National Bank of Canada

Ovintiv Inc.

Power Corporation of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial Inc. TELUS Corporation

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Thomson Reuters Corporation

TMX Group Inc.

TransAlta Corporation

TC Energy Corporation





Distribution Details

Equity Share (DS) $0.05550 Record Date: August 29, 2025 Payable Date: September 10, 2025







