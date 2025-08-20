Inspired and bet365 Launch Next-Gen Virtual Sports: V-Play NHL, NBA Re-Play, and Re-Play eSports

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is proud to announce the launch of three groundbreaking Virtual Sports titles – V-Play NHL, NBA Re-Play, and Re-Play eSports – available through bet365, one of the world’s premier online gambling brands.

These new products represent the next generation of Inspired’s award-winning Virtual Sports portfolio, featuring cutting-edge motion capture, ultra-realistic animation, and non-stop action to deliver an engaging player experience.

V-Play NHL is an officially licensed product that brings the speed and intensity of professional hockey into the virtual arena. Featuring real NHL teams and logos, the game delivers an authentic sports betting experience with broadcast-quality graphics and dynamic gameplay.

NBA Re-Play, officially licensed by the NBA and the NBPA, uses iconic archive footage and advanced rendering technology to recreate unforgettable basketball moments. Fans can engage with the action in innovative ways, thanks to new betting formats and cinematic presentation.

Re-Play eSports™ offers fast, always-on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) virtual gameplay and betting opportunities for one of the most popular competitive video games globally and its captive audience of digitally native fans. The product utilizes official tournament archive footage from the Champion of Champions Tour, a top CS:GO event, with official in-game data and video feeds provided by data and technology company GRID.

These new titles are part of Inspired’s growing suite of officially licensed North American Virtual Sports products available through bet365, further reinforcing the companies’ shared leadership in the space.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with bet365 through the launch of these groundbreaking products,” said Brooks Pierce, President & CEO of Inspired. “With V-Play NHL, NBA Re-Play, and Re-Play eSports, we continue to redefine what’s possible in Virtual Sports, delivering high-quality, immersive content that resonates with both fans and bettors.”

“Inspired continues to lead the way in Virtual Sports innovation,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “With compelling visuals, official league integrations, and thrilling gameplay, these titles are set to be a major hit with our global audience.”

The launch highlights the ongoing collaboration between Inspired and bet365 and their joint commitment to innovation and player-first entertainment.

All three products are now live on bet365’s global platform, fully optimized for desktop and mobile.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

About bet365

At bet365, we don’t do ordinary.

The original pioneers of In-Play betting, our world-class proprietary product, now extends to 96 sports and over 1,100,000 live streams globally.

