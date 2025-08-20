Edible Garden Expands Pickle Party™ Distribution Across Metro New York with Associated and Trade Fair Supermarkets, Adds FoodTown in Newburgh, NY as the Summer of Pickle Party™ Continues

BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the continued expansion of its Pickle Party™ line through new retail placements at Associated Supermarket in Astoria, NY, Trade Fair Supermarkets across New York City, and Foodtown in Newburgh, NY. These partnerships extend the brand’s reach into respected regional grocers known for their commitment to quality and community, while aligning with strong seasonal demand for fresh and flavorful condiments.

Pickle Party™ is the first-of-its-kind functional pickle line, created in partnership with the fabled Hermann Pickle Company. The products are raw, refrigerated, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO, crafted with traditional fermentation methods recognized for supporting digestive health. Featuring bold flavor profiles that range from classic dill to fiery, globally inspired varieties, Pickle Party™ products are designed to deliver gut-friendly benefits without compromising taste or clean-label integrity.

“As we continue to expand Pickle Party™, we’re proud to partner with retailers that share our passion for delivering high-quality, innovative products to consumers,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “By adding respected banners such as Associated, Trade Fair, and Foodtown, we are strengthening our presence in the New York Metro market while introducing more shoppers to a fresh, better-for-you take on a classic category. These relationships reflect both the appeal of the Pickle Party™ brand and our broader strategy of working with trusted regional grocers to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

This latest rollout underscores Edible Garden’s mission to disrupt the condiments category with products that combine functionality, sustainability, and exceptional taste. By focusing on partnerships with established retailers, the Company continues to advance its growth strategy while responding to evolving consumer preferences for clean-label, health-forward foods.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

