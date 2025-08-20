U.S. 3D Concrete Printing Market to Experience 42.9% CAGR, Reaching $1.17 Billion by 2030 - ICON Technology, COBOD International, and Apis Cor Lead the Charge

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. 3D Concrete Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Printing System, By Material Type (Cement-based, Geopolymer-based, Fiber-reinforced Concrete, Custom Proprietary Mortars/Binders), By Application, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. 3D concrete printing market is set to reach USD 139.6 million by 2024, expanding with a CAGR of 42.9% between 2025 and 2030. The construction industry's pivot towards faster, cost-efficient, and environmentally friendly methods has fueled the adoption of 3D concrete printing.

This technology mitigates labor shortages and meets affordable housing demands through rapid construction and reduced material waste. Its capacity for creating sophisticated and bespoke structures aligns with the increasing appetite for innovative architectural designs, enhancing interest and investments in this burgeoning sector.

Technological progress has greatly affected the U.S. 3D concrete printing landscape. Automation and robotics integration is enhancing precision and efficiency, minimizing human intervention during the printing of complex designs. Developments in material science, such as eco-friendly concrete mixes using recycled materials, have reduced the ecological impact of printed structures. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to refine print parameters in real-time is improving quality and cutting construction times.

Significant investments in the expansion of 3D concrete printing in the U.S. spotlight the technology's potential. In 2024, ICON Technology, Inc. led a ground-breaking project with the world's first 3D-printed hotel in Texas, showcasing commercial viability. Collaborations between private and public entities have boosted research to enhance printing techniques and materials, underscoring the sector's evolution towards mainstream acceptance.

The national housing shortage has sparked interest in novel construction methods, where 3D concrete printing offers a solution by providing swift construction and cutting labor costs. Notably, Habitat for Humanity used the technology in Virginia and Arizona, expediting project timelines and lowering costs compared to traditional techniques.

However, certain challenges restrict widespread adoption in the U.S. High initial setup costs for equipment and training are major obstacles, especially for smaller firms. The limited supply of specialized materials and need for knowledgeable operators also hinder scalability. Concerns over the durability and structural integrity of 3D-printed buildings fuel cautious adoption. Addressing these issues through ongoing research, standardization, and workforce development is vital for sector growth.

U.S. 3D Concrete Printing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at a national level and analyzes industry trends across sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. The report is segmented by printing system, material type, application, and end-user.

Printing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Gantry-based Systems

Robotic Arm-based Systems

Crane-based/Contour Crafting Systems

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Cement-based Concrete Mixes

Geopolymer-based Mixes

Fiber-reinforced Concrete Mixes

Custom Proprietary Mortars/Binders

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Residential Housing

Commercial & Office Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Emergency & Disaster Relief Shelters

Architectural & Decorative Elements

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Government & Public Sector

Private Real Estate Developers

Construction Contractors

Defense/Military Agencies

Educational & Research Institutions

Companies Profiled

ICON Technology, Inc.

COBOD International A/S

Apis Cor Inc.

Contour Crafting Corporation

Sika Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Mudbots 3D Concrete Printing, LLC

X-Hab 3D

CyBe Construction

XtreeE

