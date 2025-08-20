Entersekt Named Best Authentication Innovation in Datos Insights' Impact Awards

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entersekt , a global leader in digital banking fraud prevention and payment security, today announced its win of Best Authentication Innovation for the 5th Annual Datos Insights’ Impact Awards in Fraud & AML. This accomplishment underscores Entersekt’s international leadership and commitment to safeguarding financial institutions with proactive prevention against evolving digital banking and payment fraud.

The 2024 Global State of Scams Report found that scammers stole $1.03 trillion worldwide. Increasing security to combat this fraud often results in customer frustration, leaving financial institutions with the burden to address increasingly complex threats while maintaining exceptional customer experience. Entersekt’s industry-leading platform is designed to reduce scam and fraud losses, streamline investigations, optimize risk management and adhere to compliance while utilizing both active and silent factors of authentication to reduce the amount of friction experienced during logins and other transactions.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our work leading the industry through disruptive financial scam and fraud products and capabilities,” said Schalk Nolte , CEO of Entersekt. “Our mission is to empower financial institutions to conquer fraud, poor digital experiences and ensure regulatory compliance with confidence. Entersekt clients consistently see reduced fraud costs and higher transaction success rates with less friction, improving customer retention and trust.”

The Entersekt platform pulls disparate fraud data sources together while adding robust signals to provide detail and context for every fraud scenario. Entersekt collects, curates and analyzes hundreds of data points and fraud indicators across transactions, user behavior, context, device, location and consortium data from billions of transactions globally. The platform identifies risk by validating user intent and receiving account integrity after initial authentication to determine the most effective action and prevent financial fraud, all while preserving a seamless experience for legitimate users.

Datos Insights is the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries—both the financial services firms and the technology providers who serve them. The Datos Insights' annual awards program, Fraud & AML Impact Awards, recognizes innovations leading the industry and pioneering new and disruptive financial crime products and capabilities.

For more information on Entersekt’s authentication solution for financial scam and fraud prevention, visit here .

About Entersekt