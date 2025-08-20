Uniti named Top Military Friendly® Company in its Revenue Category

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States, has been named the #1 Military Friendly® Company for 2025 in the $1 billion-to-$5 billion annual revenue category by VIQTORY Media.

Uniti, segments of which were formerly Windstream, was recognized as an employer that goes above and beyond to create meaningful career paths, support, and community for military service members, veterans, and their families.

“Uniti is honored that our commitment to hiring and retaining military veterans continues to receive such prestigious accolades,” said Jennifer Ragsdale, executive vice president, chief people and administrative officer. “Veterans and their spouses play a vital role in our mission to deliver mission-critical communications services to our residential, enterprise and wholesale customers.”

The company has been named a top 10 Military Friendly® Company for four consecutive years.

The full list of Military Friendly® companies is available here.

To see available jobs at Uniti, please visit our careers site.

Military Friendly® is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. VIQTORY, Military Friendly®, trademarks and logos are not affiliated with nor the property of the Department of Defense or any other federal agency.

About Uniti

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Uniti Contact:

Scott Morris 501-748-5342

scott.l.morris@uniti.com