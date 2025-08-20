Nuclear Medicine Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 12.99 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 9.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.99 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders is a major growth driver for the Nuclear Medicine Market. Nuclear imaging offers early detection, accurate staging, and precise monitoring of disease progression.

In oncology, radiopharmaceuticals are playing a crucial role in identifying tumors and evaluating treatment effectiveness.

In cardiology, advanced techniques such as PET and SPECT scans provide detailed imaging for assessing heart function and detecting blockages.

Growing awareness among healthcare providers regarding the benefits of nuclear imaging has increased demand for these technologies.

As the global burden of cancer and heart disease continues to rise, the demand for nuclear medicine solutions will expand further, making it an indispensable tool in modern diagnostics and treatment strategies.

2. Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Technologies

The Nuclear Medicine Market is being transformed by technological innovations in diagnostic imaging. These advancements not only improve diagnostic accuracy but also enhance patient outcomes by enabling earlier and more reliable detection of diseases.

Hybrid imaging systems like PET/CT and SPECT/CT are providing unmatched precision by combining functional and anatomical data.

Digital imaging technology has made real-time visualization of diseases possible, reducing scan times and ensuring better patient comfort.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into nuclear imaging, enhancing interpretation and predictive analytics.

Healthcare providers and research institutions are adopting these advanced imaging solutions to improve efficiency and accuracy. As technology continues to evolve, the Nuclear Medicine Market will see robust growth driven by innovation.

3. Growing Adoption of Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals

Targeted radiopharmaceuticals represent a significant breakthrough in nuclear medicine therapy. Their ability to deliver precise treatment directly to affected cells without harming surrounding tissues has accelerated their adoption in modern healthcare.

These therapies are especially effective in oncology, where they provide targeted treatment for specific cancer types.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, resulting in a strong pipeline of drugs awaiting regulatory approval.

Increasing FDA and EMA approvals are fueling confidence in these treatments, leading to higher acceptance among healthcare providers.

The shift toward precision medicine has made targeted radiopharmaceuticals a cornerstone of therapeutic innovation. Their integration into personalized healthcare strategies is driving sustainable growth in the Nuclear Medicine Market.

Market Restraints

1. High Cost of Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals

Despite the benefits, the Nuclear Medicine Market faces significant challenges due to high costs associated with equipment and radiopharmaceuticals. These expenses limit access, especially in developing regions.

Advanced imaging systems like PET and SPECT scanners require heavy capital investment, making them difficult for smaller hospitals to procure.

The production of radiopharmaceuticals involves complex processes, specialized facilities, and skilled workforce, contributing to high pricing.

The short shelf-life of isotopes adds to costs, as they must be manufactured and distributed rapidly to remain effective.

These financial barriers reduce adoption in cost-sensitive markets and hinder the ability of healthcare systems to scale nuclear medicine services effectively.

2. Stringent Regulatory Approvals and Safety Concerns

The Nuclear Medicine Market is heavily regulated due to safety and ethical considerations. While these measures ensure patient protection, they also slow market growth.

Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA impose strict approval processes, requiring extensive clinical trials and safety validations.

Delays in approval timelines increase costs for manufacturers and hinder the rapid introduction of innovative therapies.

Handling radioactive materials necessitates strict compliance with radiation safety standards, creating additional operational burdens.

These regulatory and safety challenges, while essential, act as barriers to faster commercialization and adoption of nuclear medicine solutions.

3. Limited Availability of Radioisotopes and Short Half-Life Challenges

One of the most critical restraints in the Nuclear Medicine Market is the limited supply and short half-life of medical isotopes. This creates logistical complexities and supply-demand gaps.

Isotopes such as Technetium-99m and Iodine-131 are produced in only a few nuclear reactors worldwide, creating global supply chain vulnerabilities.

The short half-life of these isotopes requires immediate use after production, complicating transport and storage.

Any disruption in reactor operations or supply lines leads to shortages, directly impacting the availability of nuclear medicine procedures.

Without a stable and reliable isotope supply chain, the widespread adoption of nuclear medicine remains a challenge. Addressing these supply-side issues is crucial for unlocking the market’s full potential.

Geographical Dominance:

North America dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of PET and SPECT imaging, and high investment in radiopharmaceutical R&D.

The U.S. leads with robust cancer diagnostics and cardiovascular applications, supported by favorable reimbursement policies.

Europe follows with expanding isotope production facilities, while Asia-Pacific shows fastest growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cancer prevalence, and rapid adoption of nuclear imaging technologies.





Key Players

The “Global Nuclear Medicine Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Cardinal Health, Norgine B.V., Nordion, Inc., Bayer AG, Curium, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Limited, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), among others.

Nuclear Medicine Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Application, End-Users, and Geography.

Nuclear Medicine Market, by Type: Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine PET Radiopharmaceuticals SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine





Nuclear Medicine Market, by Application:



Neurology Cardiology Oncology



Nuclear Medicine Market, by End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers





Nuclear Medicine Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Strategic Insight:

The Nuclear Medicine Market presents strong growth opportunities driven by rising cancer and cardiovascular cases, technological advancements in PET/SPECT imaging, and increasing adoption of targeted radiopharmaceuticals.

However, high equipment costs, strict regulatory hurdles, and limited isotope availability remain key restraints. North America leads with advanced infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific shows rapid adoption fueled by growing healthcare investments.

For market entry, companies should focus on strategic collaborations, localized isotope production, and R&D innovation. Targeting emerging economies with cost-effective solutions will unlock new revenue streams and strengthen competitive positioning in the global nuclear medicine industry.





Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Type, Application, and End-Users for focused strategy development.

: Breaks down the market by Type, Application, and End-Users for focused strategy development. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

: Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches. Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption.

: Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report provides in-depth insights into the Nuclear Medicine Market, helping businesses, investors, and policymakers make informed decisions. It highlights future opportunities, addresses challenges, and explores technological trends that will define the next phase of nuclear medicine adoption worldwide.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Market Research Professionals seeking data-driven insights

seeking data-driven insights Healthcare & Pharma Companies exploring new product opportunities

exploring new product opportunities Investors & Venture Capitalists evaluating growth potential

evaluating growth potential Policy Makers & Regulators monitoring compliance and healthcare policies

monitoring compliance and healthcare policies Academic & R&D Institutions focusing on innovation in nuclear medicine





