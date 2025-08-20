Heritage Grocers Group Establishes the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation to Support and Empower Local Communities

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic and ethnic food retailers in the country is pleased to announce the launch of the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation.

Heritage’s newly established philanthropic arm is committed to enriching lives and empowering the communities in which HGG operates by advancing education, promoting health and wellness, and supporting disaster relief efforts.

“At Heritage Grocers Group, we take pride in being an integral part of the communities we serve and are deeply committed to giving back in meaningful ways that create a lasting impact.” said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director of the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation. “Through this foundation, we are deepening our commitment to creating comprehensive and holistic programs that uplift and transform lives for a better tomorrow.”

As part of its inaugural initiative, the Foundation partnered with Olive Crest and the Child Abuse Stops Here Network to raise over $105,000 to support children and families in crisis. Customers across HGG’s portfolio of stores, which include Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Markets, participated in an in-store fundraising campaign by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. All proceeds directly benefited programs that foster safety, healing, and hope to vulnerable children.

The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation also has direct oversight of the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos (the philanthropic arm of El Rancho Supermercado), and supports Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is one of the leading Hispanic and ethnic food retailers in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eed436b2-adcc-40dd-be4a-10d7bea32dc9