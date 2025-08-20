Vitamin Supplements Market Size to Capture USD 113.93 Billion by 2034, Driven by Growing Health Awareness, Innovative Product Forms and AI Integration

Ottawa, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamin supplements market size stood at USD 55.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily form USD 59.92 billion in 2025 to around USD 113.93 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, largely due to the rapid prevalence of diseases affecting a substantial portion of the population. An increasing health-conscious attitude among people of different age groups, along with rising awareness about health and nutrition, are also growth factors for the market.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5534

Market Overview

The vitamin supplements market is observing a huge hike in the recent period due to the developing health-conscious attitude among the population of different age groups. Vitamin supplements help consumers to complete their nutritional requirements easily, which might be missed from the regular diet. Such supplements are focused on providing the nutrition required in an ideal quantity, making it easy for an individual to measure the quantities as per their health. Innovation in the supplements market has made it easy for kids to consume vitamin supplements. They are available in gummy form and in different flavors to make it easy for kids to maintain their nutritional requirements. Adults also enjoy such a form of supplements and do not miss out on their gummies, helping them to maintain their nutritional requirements and keeping deficiencies at bay. It helps consumers to avoid various health issues caused by vitamin deficiency, such as skin and hair issues, overall health, cell repair and growth, and immune function.

Consumer preferences are shifting, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who are prioritizing natural and plant-based supplements. A significant portion of these consumers is leaning toward gummy supplements, as they are perceived as more enjoyable and easier to incorporate into daily routines. Additionally, vegan vitamin supplements are seeing increased demand due to the rise in plant-based diets.

Key Highlights of the Vitamin Supplements Market

By region, North America dominated the vitamin supplements market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the growing population's health management and the need to keep the aging population healthy.

By form, the tablet segment led the market for vitamin supplements in 2024, whereas the gummies segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its convenience factor and availability of flavors, making it easy for kids to consume.

By type, the multivitamin segment led the vitamin supplements market in 2024, whereas the vitamin D segment is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the population of different age groups.

By distribution channel, the offline segment led the vitamin supplements market in 2024, whereas the online segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the rise of online platforms, due to its multiple benefits, and providing a knowledge factor.

New Trends in the Vitamin Supplements Market

High demand for recovery supplements has been observed in the recent period, as such supplements help in quick recovery after exercising. They are made up of ingredients like electrolytes for hydration, protein for muscle repair, and various other essential nutrients that help replenish energy and lower soreness after a heavy training session.

for muscle repair, and various other essential nutrients that help replenish energy and lower soreness after a heavy training session. Collagen supplements are another highly demanded supplement in the market as they support hair, nail, and skin health. Hence, the beauty trends help the sale of the product, further helping the growth of the vitamin supplements market.

supplements are another highly demanded supplement in the market as they support hair, nail, and skin health. Hence, the beauty trends help the sale of the product, further helping the growth of the vitamin supplements market. Magnesium is another vitamin supplement highly demanded in the market these days, as it aids in natural sleep. It helps to aid rest for the body, helpful for muscle repair.

The vitamin supplements market is also experiencing growth due to government initiatives, NGO initiatives, and educating people about the importance of vitamin supplements.

How Has AI Impacted the Vitamin Supplements Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the vitamin supplements market by driving innovation, personalization, and efficiency across the value chain. One of the most notable benefits is the ability of AI to analyze massive datasets on consumer health profiles, genetic information, and lifestyle patterns to create personalized supplement recommendations. This has fueled the rise of customized vitamin packs and subscription models tailored to individual nutritional needs. AI also accelerates research and development by simulating ingredient interactions, predicting efficacy, and identifying emerging health trends, enabling faster launches of new and targeted formulations. In manufacturing, AI-powered quality control systems ensure consistency and safety by detecting impurities or variations in raw materials and finished supplements. Marketing strategies have become more precise as AI-driven tools leverage customer behavior analytics and social media sentiment to design targeted campaigns that resonate with different age groups and health-conscious consumers.

Recent Developments in the Vitamin Supplements Market

In April 2025 , Vitamin Shoppe launched its GLP-1-inspired line of supplements to aid natural weight loss. The line consists of meal replacement powder, fiber supplements, and a multivitamin supplement. ( Source - https://www.pharmexec.com)

, Vitamin Shoppe launched its GLP-1-inspired line of supplements to aid natural weight loss. The line consists of meal replacement powder, fiber supplements, and a multivitamin supplement. ( - https://www.pharmexec.com) In July 2025, Vegamour launched its vegan haircare and hair growth supplements. The supplements combine vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens essential for hair growth and strengthen the hair locks. (Source- https://www.mindbodygreen.com)

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/vitamin-supplements-market

Market Dynamics

What are Major Drivers for Vitamin Supplements Market?

Multiple health factors have helped the growth of the vitamin supplements market in the recent period. Growing awareness of health and overall fitness, and a health-conscious attitude among people, have helped the growth of the vitamin supplements market. The increasing prevalence of different types of diseases also helps the growth of the market in the form of high demand for vitamin supplements. Growing consciousness for hair, skin, and nail health is also leading to demand for collagen supplements, further boosting the growth of the vitamin supplements market. A busy lifestyle leading to improper nutrition and an incomplete diet is also helping the growth of the market, as supplements help to recover the nutritional deficiencies.

What Factors Create Limitations for Vitamin Supplements Market?

High demand for different types of vitamin supplements by different age groups is one of the major challenges observed in the growth of the vitamin supplements market. If the supply is inadequate as per the demand, then the population may miss out on their supplements, lowering the market’s growth. Supply chain disruptions due to multiple reasons are also a major reason affecting the growth of the market.

What is the Largest Potential Factor for Vitamin Supplements Market?

Innovation in vitamin supplements is helping the growth of the vitamin supplements market, as consumers are highly demanding such supplements. Vitamins are essential for overall health and are also an essential part of maintaining beauty features such as hair, skin, and nail health. Hence, such factors also help the growth of the market. Availability of vitamin supplements in plant-based forms for vegans and plant-diet followers is also helping the growth of the market. Gummies and flavored vitamin supplements are also aiding the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Vitamin Supplements Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Vitamin Supplements Market in 2024

North America led the vitamin supplements market in 2024 due to rising awareness about health and nutrition, and overall well-being in the region. Consumers in the region are conscious about the overall well-being and importance of vitamin supplements for the same. High demand for vitamin D, vitamin C, multivitamins, zinc, and collagen supplements has also helped the growth of the vitamin supplements market in the region. High demand for organic and plant-based supplements has also helped the growth of the market. Canada has a huge contribution to the growth of the market in the region, with high demand for vitamin D supplements for its multiple benefits and overall health benefits too.

Asia Pacific Is expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the rising aging population in the region. Vitamin supplements are helpful for maintaining overall health and completing the nutritional requirements that might not be fulfilled with a basic diet. Hence, such supplements are essential for growing kids and aged adults to complete their nutritional requirements. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have the highest contribution to the growth of the market due to the rising aging population of the region.

Vitamin Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.4% Market Size in 2024 USD 55.79 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 59.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 113.93 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Vitamin Supplements Market Segmental Analysis

Form Analysis

Why Did the Tablet Segment Lead the Vitamin Supplements Market in 2024?

The tablet segment led the vitamin supplements market in 2024 due to its convenience factor and multiple health benefits for the human body. Tablets are easy to consume, have a longer shelf life, and are also easy to carry while travelling, so that one doesn’t miss out on essential nutrients while being outdoors. Tablets available in different coatings, as per the preference of each individual, also help the growth of the vitamin supplements market. Gummies and slow-release tablets for their full-day effect also help the growth of the market.

The Gummies Segment is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Gummy vitamins are expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to their multiple health benefits available in different flavor options. Due to the innovation and availability in chewy texture and different flavors, kids easily consume such nutritional gummies. It helps them to maintain their nutritional requirements. Adults can also consume vitamin gummies to complete their nutritional requirements and avoid deficiencies, further fueling the growth of the vitamin supplements market. It is, though, advised to keep a check on the consumption of vitamins such as calcium, iron, vitamin D, and vitamin A, as their high consumption is harmful to health.

Type Analysis

Why Did the Multivitamin Segment Lead the Vitamin Supplements Market in 2024?

The multivitamin segment led the vitamin supplements market in 2024 due to its importance and high consumption globally, as it helps in aiding overall health. The multivitamins are essential for people of different age groups and their overall well-being. Hence, their high consumption at the global level helped the growth of the market in 2024. Vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc top the list of essential nutrients and hence are highly demanded, further fueling the growth of the market.

The Vitamin D Segment Is Observed to Grow in the Foreseen Period

High demand for vitamin D these days, for its multiple health benefits, is helping the growth of the vitamin supplements market in the foreseeable future. Vitamin D, along with calcium, helps build bone health and keep the bones healthy. The nutrient also helps to maintain immunity, along with maintaining muscles and brain cells.

Distribution Channel Analysis

How Did the Offline Segment Lead the Vitamin Supplements Market in 2024?

The offline segment led the vitamin supplements market in 2024 due to its convenience factor, allowing consumers to shop for the required supplements easily and refill them as well. The segment also helped the growth of the market by providing different types of supplements along with beauty supplements and treatments, alongside further fueling the beauty trends and market growth.

The Online Segment is Expected to Grow in the Expected Timeframe

The online segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand from the convenience and knowledge point of view. The E-pharmacy option is extremely beneficial for seniors, the disabled, and consumers living in remote areas who might face issues in visiting pharmacies physically. Online pharmacies also provide discounts on certain occasions, making the supplement shopping more economical. Hence, the segment is observed to fuel the growth of the vitamin supplements market in the foreseeable period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Infant Nutrition Market: The global infant nutrition market size is set for steady growth increasing from USD 60.13 billion in 2025 to USD 144.11 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is set for steady growth increasing from USD 60.13 billion in 2025 to USD 144.11 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Infant Formula Ingredient Market: The global infant formula ingredient market size increasing from USD 25.01 billion in 2025 to USD 57.07 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 25.01 billion in 2025 to USD 57.07 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Leavening Agent Market: The global food leavening agent market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 7.64 billion in 2025 to USD 11.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to witness strong growth from USD 7.64 billion in 2025 to USD 11.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Texture Market : The global food texture market size is increasing from USD 16.67 billion in 2025 to USD 27.22 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is increasing from USD 16.67 billion in 2025 to USD 27.22 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Intolerance Products Market: The global food intolerance products market size is projected to grow from USD 97.47 billion in 2025 to USD 302.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 13.40% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to grow from USD 97.47 billion in 2025 to USD 302.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 13.40% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Superfoods Market: The global superfoods market size is expected to grow from USD 201.17 billion in 2025 to USD 288.82 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to grow from USD 201.17 billion in 2025 to USD 288.82 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Probiotics Animal Feed Market: The global probiotics animal feed market size was estimated at USD 4.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 5.44 billion in 2025 to nearly reaching USD 11.72 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global was estimated at USD 4.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 5.44 billion in 2025 to nearly reaching USD 11.72 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Feed Phosphate Market : The global feed phosphate market size is rising from USD 2.82 billion in 2025 to USD 4.75 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.96% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is rising from USD 2.82 billion in 2025 to USD 4.75 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.96% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Textured Vegetable Protein Market : The global textured vegetable protein market size is expected to grow from USD 1.92 billion in 2025 to USD 3.48 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.97% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global is expected to grow from USD 1.92 billion in 2025 to USD 3.48 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.97% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Organic Pet Food Market: The global organic pet food market size is projected to expand from USD 2.54 billion in 2025 to USD 4.41 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Key Players in Vitamin Supplements Market

Nordic Naturals

NOW Foods

Abbott

Amway

Doctor’s Best Inc

Biophar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

Ritual

Garden of Life

Nestle Health Sciences

Pharmavite

Thorne

Aesthetic Nutrition

Arlak Biotech Pvt Ltd

Gianful

HealthAid

Jarrow Formulas

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Multivitamin

Vitamin A

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K



By Form

Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Softgels

Gummies

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Pharmacies & Drugstores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others

Online



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5534

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | Towards Healthcare

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter