BexBack Opens the Door for U.S. Traders: No KYC, Double Deposit Bonus, and 100x Leverage





SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines, U.S. crypto traders are looking for platforms that offer both freedom and profitability. Enter BexBack , a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange trusted by more than 500,000 users worldwide, now welcoming American traders with an unbeatable package:

No KYC Required – Start trading instantly with privacy and freedom.

100% Deposit Bonus – Deposit up to 10 BTC and double your trading capital.

100x Leverage – Maximize capital efficiency and profit potential in volatile markets.

$50 Welcome Gift – Claim your free bonus after your first deposit and trade.

Why U.S. Traders Choose 100x Leverage Crypto Futures





Unlike the stock market, crypto never sleeps. With 100x leverage, traders can control large positions with smaller capital, amplifying profits from Bitcoin’s volatility. Whether BTC goes up or down, BexBack users can profit from both directions.

For U.S. traders frustrated by limited options on domestic exchanges, BexBack’s high-leverage futures deliver the flexibility needed to build wealth faster.

Privacy First: Trade Without KYC

In today’s digital era, privacy is priceless. While most exchanges demand lengthy KYC checks, BexBack lets you trade freely — no identity upload, no delays, no restrictions. American users can sign up with just an email and start trading in minutes.

This makes BexBack especially appealing to those who value financial independence and data security.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works





Deposit 0.001 BTC / 100 USDT or more, and BexBack will match your deposit 1:1 with a trading bonus (up to 10 BTC). While the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, any profits made using it are 100% yours.

This extra margin not only boosts your profit potential but also helps reduce liquidation risks during volatile markets — a powerful advantage for U.S. traders.

What Makes BexBack Different

Global Reach: Trusted in over 200 countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Fast Execution: Zero spread, no slippage, lightning-fast trades.

All-in-One Access: Web and mobile apps for trading anywhere, anytime.

Demo Account : Practice with 10 BTC virtual funds before trading live.

Lucrative Affiliate Program : Earn up to 50% commission for referring others.

Regulated & Secure: Holds a U.S. MSB license, giving traders peace of mind.





About BexBack

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the U.S., U.K., and Argentina, BexBack is a top-tier crypto futures platform offering contracts on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and 50+ major digital assets.

With 0 deposit fees and 24/7 multilingual support, BexBack delivers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading experience designed for both beginners and professionals.

Don’t Miss the Bull Run





If you missed the last crypto bull cycle, this is your chance to catch up. With 100x leverage, No KYC, a 100% deposit bonus , and $50 in free credits, U.S. traders now have everything they need to build their first fortune in crypto.

Sign up today at BexBack.com and join thousands of Americans already trading smarter.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2002122d-f1c8-4ed7-b9c1-4e3b022380a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1aec14bd-7cfd-4314-9a3b-da115d7add28

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fe6c9f2-ff60-46a6-a1f9-2207d6f8bade

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e42058c4-58b7-429b-be58-42fe1436c5b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6eb0a06-8515-4f38-bf0e-141abb0dc731