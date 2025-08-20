Oxford Harriman Adds Kelley Thompson as a Senior Managing Director & Partner at its Chagrin Falls, Ohio Office

Chagrin Falls, OH, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Harriman & Company is pleased to announce that Kelley Thompson has joined its private wealth management practice as a Senior Managing Director & Partner, based in the team’s Chagrin Falls, Ohio office.

Kelley Thompson of Oxford Harriman & Company

Kelley brings over nineteen years of experience in the financial services industry, beginning her career in 2006 alongside her father, Steve Koren, a U.S. Army Officer and financial advisor with a career spanning more than four decades. Prior to entering the industry, Kelley earned her degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Kent State University. Kelley gained early professional experience in outside sales and later in marketing and business development with Ernst & Young, working on projects for Fortune 500 companies.

In 2021, Kelley acquired her family’s advisory practice upon her father’s retirement, continuing to grow the business while preserving the long-standing relationships upon which it was built. Known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and deliver highly personalized strategies, Kelley focuses on comprehensive wealth planning, including legacy and estate planning strategies, retirement strategies, debt management, and investment planning for major life transitions and unexpected events.

“I was impressed with Kelley’s natural ability to connect with clients and work through complicated issues to arrive at a clear, actionable plan,” said Kent Whitaker, President of Oxford Harriman & Company. “She has an exceptional history of building long-term relationships, and her client-first approach is a perfect fit for our culture.”

Kelley’s dedication to client service extends beyond technical expertise. She is committed to delivering boutique-level service while leveraging the resources of Oxford Harriman & Company and the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

“Kelley’s combination of experience, knowledge, and client dedication makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” stated Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman & Company. “Her vision for growth and her commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to help clients accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth across generations.”

Originally from Lyndhurst, Ohio, Kelley now resides in Mayfield Heights. She is the proud mother of her son, Tiger, a 2025 graduate of the University of South Carolina and former member of the Carolina Marching Band. Outside of work, Kelley enjoys golf, travel, exploring new culinary experiences, and spending time with her partner, Michael, family, and friends.

Oxford Harriman & Company is a wealth management practice designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and disciplined approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice offers comprehensive private wealth management solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices across OH, IL, MI, MA, NY, NJ, PA, VA, SC, and FL. For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

