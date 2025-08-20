InfoAging Launches Florida’s First Comprehensive “Care Team Finder” to Tackle Senior Health Crisis

Miami, Florida, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoAging, a specialized health directory for senior-focused care, today announced the launch of InfoAging.org, Florida’s first comprehensive “Care Team Finder” platform. Designed to address the state’s fragmented senior healthcare system, the new platform enables families to build and coordinate the full spectrum of medical specialists needed to manage aging-related conditions, reducing preventable hospital readmissions and easing the burden on more than 2.8 million family caregivers.





A systemic failure in coordinating senior healthcare is fueling a public health crisis in Florida, where nearly one in five Medicare patients is readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of discharge. This revolving door of hospitalizations is a key indicator of a fragmented system that costs billions and places an unsustainable burden on the state's 2.8 million family caregivers.

The crisis extends beyond hospital readmissions. Poor coordination in senior care contributes to a silent epidemic of preventable medical errors. In the U.S., an estimated 2 million adverse drug events occur in older adults each year in outpatient settings, often because there is no central platform to coordinate care between multiple specialists. This leaves family caregivers, who provide an estimated $40 billion in unpaid care in Florida, to act as de facto medical project managers without the necessary tools. To help families overcome this challenge, the company has published a detailed guide to navigating the "Caregiver Maze" on its website.

To address this systemic failure, a new health platform, InfoAging.org, launched today in Florida as the state's first comprehensive "Care Team Finder." The platform provides the critical infrastructure for families to build and coordinate the entire team of specialists needed to manage the interconnected challenges of aging.

"The healthcare system is not designed for the reality of aging, where a single patient may need a cardiologist, a neurologist, and a physical therapist all at the same time. That lack of coordination leads to preventable crises," said a spokesperson for Infoaging.org. "We built this platform to fix that fragmentation. We are giving caregivers the tool they need to move from a state of constant crisis management to one of proactive, coordinated care."

Unlike general directories, InfoAging.org launches with a robust, curated database of the specialists most critical for senior health. The platform empowers users to find experts to:

Prevent Falls & Maintain Mobility: By connecting them with Orthopedists, Physical Therapists, and Podiatrists.

Manage Cognitive & Sensory Health: By providing direct access to Neurologists, Ophthalmologists, and Audiologists.

Oversee Complex Chronic Conditions: By featuring leading Cardiologists, Geriatricians, and Palliative Care specialists.

Floridians can now visit InfoAging.org to begin building their senior care team and break the cycle of fragmented care.





