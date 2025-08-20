Taste Louisiana Brings Eleven of the State’s Culinary Stars to the Big Apple This October

New York City, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popular Taste Louisiana event is coming to New York City, bringing the soul of the South to the heart of the Big Apple. This one-night-only celebration on October 28th, from 7:00-9:30 p.m., invites foodies to an exclusive culinary event at Chelsea Market where they can indulge in the bold, unforgettable flavors from 11 of Louisiana’s top chefs.

Onsite, attendees can savor bites from 11 of the state’s best chefs, sip on drinks, and sway to the sounds of live Louisiana music, all in an immersive experience that transports you straight to the Bayou. General admission tickets are priced at $75 and will go on sale August 20, 2025, at tastelouisiana.org . Tickets will include unlimited food tastings and two drinks per guest with a choice from a signature Louisiana cocktail, wine and Louisiana beer. There will also be live music, cultural experiences, photo opportunities and more. Due to the nature of this event, attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets for this popular event sell out fast so secure your spot while you can.

“We are so excited to bring all of the bright flavors and vibrant culture of Louisiana to New York City at this year’s Taste Louisiana event,” said Chris Landry, Louisiana Travel Association president and CEO. “With 11 amazing chefs, award-winning musicians, and classic Louisiana hospitality, this is going to be a night to remember.”

This event is part of the Taste Louisiana marketing campaign and is a collaborative effort of the Louisiana Travel Association , the Louisiana Office of Tourism , the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board , and multiple Louisiana destinations, all of which can be found here .

Meet the chefs that will be representing Louisiana:

Cory Bahr, Parish Restaurant & Standard Coffee Co., Monroe – West Monroe

Bahr is the Founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee Co. and Heritage Catering in Monroe, LA. Bahr offers an inventive take on classic Southern dishes utilizing live fire cooking that makes use of all the flavors, techniques, and heritage of the beloved Delta region.

Lyle Broussard, Crying Eagle Brewing - Lakefront, Lake Charles

Chef Lyle Broussard is celebrated for his authentic Cajun and Creole flavors, deeply rooted in his passion for Southwest Louisiana's rich culinary heritage. In 2024, he was awarded the Outstanding Culinary Professional Award by Visit Lake Charles for his significant impact on the region’s culinary landscape.

Nadia Burrell, NadieB’s, Houma

Chef Nadia Burrell is the heart and soul behind Nadie B’s Taste of HomeAh, a boutique restaurant just outside Houma, Louisiana. As a proud Houma native, she brings deep Southern roots and a rich culinary heritage to every dish she serves.



Peter Cooke, Park Bistro, Lafayette

In early 2022 Peter Cooke moved from Brooklyn to Lafayette, Louisiana where he became the owner of Park Bistro. Cooke comes from Krupa Grocery in New York City where they achieved several accolades including a Michelin recommendation and articles from the Infatuation, Munchies, The New York Times, Eater, The New York Post and more.

Russell Davis, Eliza Restaurant & Bar, Baton Rouge

Russell Davis has spent his life pursuing flavor, tradition, and the kind of hospitality that makes people feel like family. Eliza Restaurant & Bar offers classic Southern dishes made with the finest local ingredients, served with the warmth and welcome of a friend’s kitchen.



Niema DiGrazia, Abby Singer’s Bistro, Shreveport – Bossier

Chef Niema DiGrazia, a proud native of Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the head chef at Abby Singer’s Bistro located in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana. In 2025, she brought her fire to national television, competing on the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.



Willie Gaspard, Cypress Bayou Casino, Cajun Coast

Chef Gaspard began his long tenure at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in 2001, where he is now Executive Sous Chef. Cypress Bayou’s culinary team has earned over 100 medals and accolades at Gulf Coast competitions, showcasing his commitment to excellence and innovation.



Kim Kringlie, The Dakota Restaurant, The Northshore

Chef Kim Kringlie opened The Dakota Restaurant in Covington, Louisiana in 1990. Chef Kringlie has been awarded several medals by the American Culinary Federation in culinary competitions as well as winning the “Louisiana’s Best Seafood Chef” competition.



Kim Nuzum, Café Sydnie Mae, St. Martin Parish

Chef Kim Nuzum is the Executive Chef at Cafe Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge. She brings a rich blend of diverse culinary influences to the kitchen, thoughtfully merging them with the bold, soulful flavors of Cajun cuisine.

Maggie Scales, Link Restaurant Group, New Orleans

Maggie Scales is the Executive Pastry Chef at Link Restaurant Group. She played key roles at Pêche, winner of the 2014 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, and Gianna, a 2019 nominee for the same honor. Maggie expanded the company’s pastry department with La Boulangerie, a popular neighborhood bakery and café.

Alon Shaya, Pomegranate Hospitality, New Orleans

Alon Shaya is Chef-Partner of Pomegranate Hospitality, which includes Saba, Miss River and Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel and Safta’s Table in New Orleans. He is a multiple James Beard Award winner—Best Chef: South (2015) and Best New Restaurant (2016)—and one of Southern Living’s “50 People Who Are Changing the South.”

Taste Louisiana will be hosting several musicians for this event, including Wayne Toups and David St. Romain. Toups, a Grammy Award winning artist and Louisiana native, is one of the most well-known Cajun and Zydeco singer-songwriters. St. Romain, also a Louisiana native, has been performing across the country for the last 25 years, sharing his blend of country, soul, and Cajun music with the masses.

To learn more and purchase tickets to the event, visit the event website www.tastelouisiana.org .

###

About Taste Louisiana

Taste Louisiana is the collaborative efforts of the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and its partners, offering appetizing getaways and promoting Louisiana by way of its unique culinary scene. Taste Louisiana showcases the diverse food experiences throughout Louisiana and in major cities across the country. Taste Louisiana aims to inspire travelers by highlighting the accessibility and epicurean journeys awaiting them in Louisiana. For more information about the Taste Louisiana program, visit ExploreLouisiana.com/Culinary , and follow Taste Louisiana on Facebook and Instagram .

Attachments