Bybit Announces Launch of TradFi Platform for South African Traders

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit has introduced TradFi, a new service designed to change how traders engage with the markets. It enables local traders to access multiple asset classes, earn passive income, and utilise professional-grade trading tools within a single platform. The South African trading community has always been quick to embrace innovation, from the early adoption of Forex trading to the recent surge in Crypto adoption.

What is Bybit TradFi?

Bybit TradFi is an integrated trading feature that combines traditional finance (TradFi) principles with the speed, transparency, and accessibility of Crypto technology. In other words, the best of both worlds, a secure, easy-to-use product where users can:

Trade Forex with competitive spreads.

with competitive spreads. Access Crypto markets with deep liquidity.

with deep liquidity. Earn passive income through flexible and fixed-term investment products.

through flexible and fixed-term investment products. Manage their portfolio from one intuitive dashboard.



For South African traders who want exposure to multiple asset classes without juggling multiple accounts, TradFi is the perfect solution.

Why South African Traders Should Pay Attention

South Africa’s financial landscape is dynamic. The Rand (ZAR) can be volatile, and inflationary pressures have pushed many locals to seek hedges in Forex and Crypto. This makes multi-asset platforms like Bybit TradFi highly relevant.

What makes Bybit TradFi stand out:

1. Multi-Market Access

TradFi allows users to seamlessly trade USD/ZAR forex pairs, global commodities, and top cryptocurrencies all without leaving the platform.

2. Institutional-Grade Security

Bybit’s multi-layer security architecture ensures that traders’ assets are protected with cold storage, two-factor authentication, and real-time risk monitoring.

3. Passive Income Opportunities

Beyond trading, South Africans can stake stablecoins, invest in fixed-income products, or try structured savings all powered by blockchain transparency.

4. Low Fees & High Liquidity

Bybit offers competitive trading fees and deep liquidity pools, allowing execution of large orders without significant price slippage.

How to Get Started with Bybit TradFi in South Africa

Sign Up on Bybit and complete the quick KYC process. Deposit Funds via P2P, Crypto deposit or ZAR onramp/ One Click Buy Explore TradFi from your dashboard — choose forex, crypto, or passive income products. Monitor & Optimise your portfolio with built-in analytics tools.





The Tech Behind TradFi

Bybit TradFi isn’t just a trading feature — it’s a financial ecosystem. Leveraging Blockchain infrastructure for transparency and advanced trading algorithms for execution speed, it ensures South African traders get a Wall Street-grade trading experience without the institutional barriers. This is particularly important in 2025, where algorithmic trading, AI-assisted portfolio management, and tokenised assets are rapidly becoming the norm in global finance. TradFi positions its users to be part of that future.

For South African traders navigating the challenges of currency volatility, rising inflation, and the fast-moving world of digital finance, Bybit TradFi offers a secure, innovative, and all-in-one solution. TradFi delivers the technology and flexibility needed to trade the markets actively or grow wealth passively.

