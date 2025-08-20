Digital Health In Neurology Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 229.5 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health in neurology market was valued at US$ 38.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 229.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Digital therapeutics (DTx) are emerging as a powerful new class of medicine. These software-based interventions deliver evidence-based therapeutic programs directly to patients. In the area of ADHD, Akili Interactive's EndeavorOTC is making significant inroads. A 2024 registry study revealed that 58.2% of its users reported having combined type ADHD. The data also highlighted significant comorbidities, with 69% of users reporting depression and 56% reporting an anxiety disorder. A remarkable 87% of users stated they had no to moderate symptom control with their existing ADHD treatments. For a quarter of users, difficulties in obtaining their medication prompted them to try EndeavorOTC in the digital health in neurology market.

Another innovation, the Revibe smartwatch for children with ADHD, demonstrated its efficacy in a study with 706 participants. Children using the device showed a more than 25-minute increase in attention span after just three weeks. The study also recorded a 19% increase in on-task behaviors. Further validation for EndeavorOTC came from a 2024 study of 220 adults, which found clear improvements in ADHD-related symptoms and overall quality of life. An earlier 2021 study of EndeavorRx for children with ADHD showed that after two months, over two-thirds of the 206 participants' parents reported improvements in their child's ADHD-related impairments.

Key Findings in Digital Health in Neurology Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 229.5 billion CAGR 21.8% Largest Region (2024) North America (39%) By End User Providers (43%) Top Drivers Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders globally.

Advancements in AI and machine learning for diagnostics.

Growing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. Top Trends Integration of digital biomarkers in clinical trials.

Rise of personalized digital therapeutics (DTx).

Focus on consumer-centric neurological wellness applications. Top Challenges Data privacy and security concerns with sensitive health information.

Ensuring equitable access to digital health technologies.

Navigating complex regulatory and reimbursement landscapes.

Virtual Care Platforms are Erasing Distances in Neurological Patient Management

Telemedicine is dismantling traditional barriers to neurological care with remarkable speed in the digital health in neurology market. Virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring (RPM) are now standard practice, offering convenience and enhanced oversight. A 2024 survey of pediatric epilepsy providers found 67.9% of their centers now use video visits exclusively for telehealth. A vast majority, 83%, believe these platforms provide more equitable healthcare access. The removal of transportation barriers stands out as a significant driver for teleneurology adoption in 2024. Projections show that by 2025, over 71 million Americans will use some form of RPM service. The utility of telehealth is undeniable. The 2024 study also showed that 92.5% of pediatric epilepsy providers use it for reviewing test results, while 96.2% use it to discuss treatment plan changes.

The financial and clinical impact is staggering. The telestroke services market is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2025, with cloud-based platforms dominating 85.3% of that market. A lifetime analysis of a telestroke program revealed an average societal cost saving of $1,526 per patient. Patients also experienced an incremental gain of 0.45 quality-adjusted life years (QALYs). A separate hub-and-spoke telestroke network model demonstrated a lifetime cost saving of $1,436 per patient and a 0.02 QALY gain. A 5-year model of one such network projected an annual cost saving of $358,435 for the entire system, with each spoke hospital saving an estimated $109,080 annually. Ultimately, implementing a telestroke program was associated with a reduction of 101 nursing home residents per 10,000 patients. The digital health in neurology market is clearly benefiting from these efficiency gains.

Wearable Technology Unleashes a Continuous Stream of Actionable Patient Data

Wearable sensors and mobile health applications are fundamentally changing patient monitoring. They provide a continuous flow of real-world data, empowering both patients and clinicians. The digital health in neurology market is leveraging these tools for proactive disease management. In Parkinson's disease, Rune Labs' StrivePD platform saw its user network expand by 56% in 2024. A nine-month pilot study of the platform involving 138 patients yielded impressive results. Participants experienced a 42% reduction in emergency room visits and an 18% reduction in time needed with movement disorder specialists.

The behavioral impact was also significant, with 90% of users increasing their exercise levels and 80% showing improved medication adherence. Rune Labs' 2024 research is powered by a rich dataset from over 1,000 Parkinson's patients using the platform. The momentum extends to other conditions as well. As of 2025, the global market for epilepsy monitoring devices is projected to be valued at an impressive USD 582.3 million.

Artificial Intelligence Is Driving a New Era of Diagnostic Precision

Artificial intelligence (AI) is supercharging diagnostic capabilities within digital health in neurology market. Machine learning algorithms can analyze complex medical data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. For Parkinson's disease, a condition where early diagnosis is challenging, a new AI software called Automated Imaging Differentiation for Parkinsonism (AIDP) has demonstrated the ability to increase diagnostic precision to beyond 96%. This is a monumental leap compared to the current diagnostic accuracy of 55% to 78% within the first five years. A systematic review of 127 studies on AI-driven Parkinson's diagnosis found accuracy rates consistently ranging from 78% to 96%.

An experimental multimodal AI diagnostic framework achieved a 94.2% accuracy in detecting early-stage disease. A deep-learning model analyzing medical and prescription data from 820 Parkinson's patients achieved a diagnostic accuracy of 0.937 when using data from three years preceding diagnosis. When analyzing an even earlier period (3-6 years before diagnosis), the model's accuracy improved to 0.922 with the inclusion of medication data. The trend extends to other conditions, with the US FDA clearing the NeuroQuant 5.0 software, an AI-powered tool for assessing MRI scans of patients being treated for Alzheimer's disease. These advancements are a cornerstone of the digital health in neurology market.

Immersive Virtual Reality Therapies Are Redefining Neurorehabilitation Possibilities

Virtual Reality (VR) is creating highly engaging and effective therapeutic environments for neurological recovery. The technology is proving particularly useful for patients recovering from stroke, brain injuries, and amputations. In a groundbreaking clinical trial for phantom limb pain, a VR treatment requiring leg movements led to a 39.6% pain reduction among seven participants with lower-limb amputations. Even a distractor VR treatment without leg movements in the same study resulted in a notable 28% decrease in pain. This early success has prompted an expansion of the proof-of-concept study, which initially involved eight subjects with below-knee amputations, to a larger sample size. These immersive solutions represent a high-growth segment within the broader digital health in neurology market, offering new hope for patients undergoing difficult rehabilitation journeys.

Digital Biomarkers Are Accelerating the Pace of Neurological Clinical Research

Digital biomarkers are revolutionizing how researchers track disease progression and treatment efficacy. Collected via sensors and mobile devices, these objective data points provide a high-frequency view of a patient's condition. Their impact on clinical trial efficiency is profound in the digital health in neurology market. A trial simulation for a hypothetical Parkinson's digital biomarker showed it could lead to a 55.7% reduction in the number of subjects needed for a one-year trial if it detected disease progression just 1.5 times faster than standard assessments. The same simulation indicated that a digital biomarker with a 0.5-fold reduced standard deviation could allow for a trial with 70.0% fewer subjects per arm. Companies are actively building a presence in this space. As of 2024, Rune Labs, a key player focused on digital biomarkers for Parkinson's, had already participated in 15 scientific conferences to share its findings.

Robust Investment and a Dynamic Competitive Landscape Signal Strong Market Confidence

The financial community is taking notice of the immense potential in neurotechnology. Venture capital and strategic investments are flowing into the digital health in neurology market, fueling innovation. In 2024, European tech companies raised over €1.1 billion in seed funding, with total funding for startups reaching $51 billion. Healthcare and biotechnology was the leading investment sector, attracting over $11 billion. The median pre-seed funding round in Europe grew by 15.7% in the second half of 2024 to €870,000. Specific deals highlight this trend. In October 2024, iGent AI secured a €7.6M seed round, Nomos raised a €1.9M pre-seed round, and In Parallel secured €2.78 million. The competitive landscape is equally dynamic. Blackrock Neurotech received a massive $200 million investment from Tether in 2024, valuing the company at approximately $350 million. Its NeuroPort Array system, priced at over half a million dollars, has been sold to several dozen hospitals.

Blackrock Neurotech's estimated annual revenue is $60.7 million, with an estimated revenue per employee of $306,778. Before the latest investment, the company had already raised $50 million and had seen early revenue grow from approximately $700,000 to $3.5 million. Meanwhile, Rune Labs announced a strategic $12 million investment round in 2024, bringing its total funding to $42 million. Its StrivePD platform is also being used in a care management program with Kaiser Permanente.

Evolving Regulations and Emerging Technologies Are Charting the Industry's Future

The future of the digital health in neurology market is being shaped by evolving regulatory frameworks and next-generation technologies. Regulators are adapting to the unique nature of software-based medical devices. As of September 2023, Japan had approved only three therapeutic apps. To accelerate innovation, Japan's PMDA set a six-month target review time for priority Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) products as of January 2024. A new two-stage approval system for SaMD was also expected in 2024. Patient engagement is another critical factor. A Mayo Clinic study of its RPM program found a patient engagement rate over 78%.

A latest report published in 2025 found that 62% of healthcare leaders in the digital health in neurology market believe Generative AI holds the highest potential for improving patient engagement. Indeed, a 2025 survey revealed 51% of people have already used Generative AI to help diagnose symptoms. Looking ahead, Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) represent the next frontier. The global BCI market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to soar to USD 4.5 billion by 2029. Pioneers like Blackrock Neurotech, with over 40 patients already implanted with their

