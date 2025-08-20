Tyr Capital Announces Market-Neutral Fund, Sees Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategies Evolving

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyr Capital, a leading global digital asset manager, is launching a new Market-Neutral Fund. The Fund provides investors with consistent yield through market-neutral and arbitrage strategies.

The fund is designed to capture inefficiencies across the digital assets market, while remaining independent of market direction. A diversified set of strategies allows the fund to both generate and sustain competitive yields across market cycles, supported by the team’s decades of trading experience and track record.

Tyr Capital’s leadership began their careers as oil traders in the early 2000s, developing deep expertise in managing market-neutral strategies under volatile conditions — experience that now mirrors and translates directly into digital assets.

As the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets on corporate balance sheets expands, Tyr Capital sees treasury strategies beginning to evolve beyond financing methods such as convertibles and ATM issuance. Companies that can generate sustainable yield on their holdings are increasingly being rewarded with stronger valuations, reflecting more efficient deployment and faster growth in asset-per-share metrics. Tyr Capital’s Market-Neutral Fund reflects this market shift, offering allocators and treasuries a platform for unlocking yield opportunities, enhancing efficiency, and building durable growth.

Ed Hindi, Chief Investment Officer at Tyr Capital, commented: “We’re seeing a clear signal from the market: digital asset treasuries that actively generate yield are beginning to trade at a premium. That premium is driven by capital efficiency — but it’s not just about efficiency anymore, it’s about survival. The winners in this next phase will be those who master yield generation and embed it as a core part of their treasury strategy.”