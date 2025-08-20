Tokio Marine HCC ‘AA-’ Ratings Affirmed by Fitch With Stable Outlook

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC, based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings for its insurance company subsidiaries and the ‘A’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating for HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. The outlook for all of Fitch’s ratings is Stable.

“Tokio Marine HCC is pleased with Fitch’s affirmation of our ‘AA-’ financial strength ratings, reflecting the company’s consistently positive results and leading specialty market position, driven by a proficient underwriting culture, strong capitalization and adequate loss reserves. Our exceptional financial strength, bolstered by the backing of our parent, provides our customers with the confidence that we will be here to support them in the long term,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

These IFS Ratings apply to the following insurance company subsidiaries:

Houston Casualty Company

U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

Avemco Insurance Company

HCC Life Insurance Company

American Contractors Indemnity Company

United States Surety Company

HCC Reinsurance Company Limited



About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $81 billion as of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

