Willowbrae Childcare Academy Opens 5 Locations Across Colorado

THORNTON, Colo., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families in Colorado are breathing sighs of relief as they welcome the state’s newest childcare provider. Renowned Canadian-based franchise Willowbrae Childcare Academy is continuing its rapid expansion into the US with openings in Thornton, Longmont, Parker, Aurora and Colorado Springs.

“These five communities represent new opportunities to serve families in search of quality, dependable childcare,” says Dae Tavolacci, Colorado Area Director for Willowbrae Academy, “They are vibrant, growing areas that have diverse populations and a strong demand for early education.”

Willowbrae Academy is renowned for combining integrative curriculums, innovative programs and a parent-focused approach. Through Willowbrae’s Montessori, Emergent, and High Scope learning philosophies, the franchise’s customized developmental programming concentrates on six key learning areas that reflect the range and scope that local parents, and the state, are seeking to help their children grow into lifelong learners. For Willowbrae Academy, their goal is to ensure each child receives equal opportunity during this important learning stage across the region.

Especially in areas like Colorado Springs and Aurora, where large population of military-connected families rely on Child Care Aware of America-Approved (CCAoA) providers that align with their benefits, Willowbrae Academy is working towards securing the necessary certifications to become a trusted partner and options for all families in the region.

The company’s announcement follows promises from the state to make early education more accessible for families through the Universal Preschool Program (UPK). And in communities like these, where access has traditionally been uneven, families are seeking licensed providers that can meet both state requirements and the evolving needs of modern families. With heightened demand to streamline and align early childhood programs, Colorado offers unique opportunities for service providers to step up and bridge the gap.

While Willowbrae’s new childcare locations may provide immediate relief, quality childcare in Colorado remains scarce. According to a report from the Center for American Progress, 51% of all residents in Colorado live in a childcare desert. This means, each census tract has more than 50 children under the age of 5 who will not have childcare providers or face so few options that there are more than three times as many children as licensed childcare slots.

With hopes of closing this gap, Willowbrae Academy is committed to bringing high-quality childcare options to underserved communities in Colorado and soon, across the country.

“We are excited to introduce our multifaceted childcare approach to the state of Colorado,” says Shawn Pattison, CEO of Willowbrae Childcare Academy, “As a trusted partner in child early development across North America, we are committed to preparing children not just for school, but for life.”

Willowbrae Academy locations in Colorado are set to open this fall 2025, pending final licensing approval. See program offerings and book a tour today at willowbraechildcare.com.

About Willowbrae Academy:

Since 2009, Willowbrae Childcare Academy has offered programs to families for infants to school age children. Dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children, Willowbrae Academy provides an enriched educational curriculum using leading-edge technology to set new standards for security, communication, and operations. Willowbrae Academies are owned and operated by local residents that live within the communities they serve. By being locally owned and operated, Willowbrae Academies help maintain community identity, build strong neighbourhoods, and create jobs.

